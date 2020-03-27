Emergency Scale-Up Customer Service Support Task Force to Help Businesses Impacted Due to the Effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Press Releases Agents Republic Inc. Press Release

Agents Republic provides customer support services with globally distributed home-based workforce. Reflecting on the current situation about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the company launches new emergency scale-up customer service task force to help businesses impacted due to the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

About Agents Republic Inc. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Agents Republic provides next generation contact center and AI data services with globally distributed workforce. Agents Republic delivers exceptional customer service, technical support, sales support and AI training data sets with native speaking agents, using state of the art technologies, including cloud automation and Artificial Intelligence. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.agentsrepublic.com Vancouver, Canada, March 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Agents Republic Inc. announces the launch of their emergency task force to set up rapid response customer service in a scalable manner for businesses in need of work-at-home customer support agents.As a cloud-based provider, Agents Republic has the infrastructure and the human capital that can be mobilized quickly to serve as a supplement to level 1 customer support of businesses. This solution provides expedited setup and implementation timeline as well as discounted service fees. Services include customer support and tech support via phone, email and chat. Services can be integrated with the existing client systems, alternatively the company can also provide professional cloud-based omni-channel platform."Due to the quickly changing requirements businesses must adopt in response to the coronavirus situation, many businesses are faced with the challenge of scaling up customer support quickly. Companies with limited resources or an inability to switch existing employees over to remote work in the short to medium term consequently end up struggling to respond to unusually high volume of customer inquiries, which may increase customer churn. Our specialized task force team is ready to consult with impacted businesses and provide quick solutions to burning issues such as work-at-home agent selection, training and supervision. We can mobilize large capacities and adjust to client needs even for these critical times," said Adam Antal, VP Sales.Interested parties should contact sales@agentsrepublic.com and describe how they got impacted by COVID-19 to be eligible for the special discount.More information about the service: https://www.agentsrepublic.com/portfolio/emergency_scale-up_customer_service/About Agents Republic Inc. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Agents Republic provides next generation contact center and AI data services with globally distributed workforce. Agents Republic delivers exceptional customer service, technical support, sales support and AI training data sets with native speaking agents, using state of the art technologies, including cloud automation and Artificial Intelligence. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.agentsrepublic.com Contact Information Agents Republic Inc.

Seetha Val

604-210-8100



https://www.agentsrepublic.com/



