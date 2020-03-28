Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cloud Analogy Press Release

Receive press releases from Cloud Analogy: By Email RSS Feeds: Cloud Analogy Receives Top IT Services Firm Award From Clutch

Website: https://cloudanalogy.com/ Dover, DE, March 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cloud Analogy, the worldwide leader in Salesforce Development Services and CRM Implementation Solutions, today announced that Clutch, the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, Marketing, and Business service providers, has named Cloud Analogy as one of the Global Leaders and Top IT Services Firms of 2020 in the IT & Business Services category.The Top IT Services Firm award recognizes companies that have effectively leveraged Information Technology products, services, and capabilities in their efforts to bring new, differentiated solutions and services to market.Founded in 2015, Cloud Analogy has developed a market leading footprint in the United States, Australia, India, and the United Kingdom. Over the years, Cloud Analogy has assisted clients meet their CRM and digital transformation needs by enabling them to unlock data across cloud apps, legacy systems, and devices.Ajay Dubedi, the CEO and Founder of Cloud Analogy, remarked that Cloud Analogy is honored for its achievement in bringing excellence and innovation to the market, while leveraging and streamlining the latest technology trends. Ajay further remarked that winning the prestigious Global Leader and Top IT Services Firm of 2020 in the IT & Business Services category is further validation that Cloud Analogy is uniquely able to deliver paradigm-shifting technology that enables innovations in the segment of Customer Relationship Management admin, development, consultancy, and data migration solutions.Malika Pathak, the Chief Operating Officer of Cloud Analogy, remarked Cloud Analogy is the name that businesses across the globe trust to derive actionable intelligence and value from their CRM data. The Top IT Services Firm award from Clutch recognizes information technology vendors with groundbreaking and advanced products, services, and solutions that are helping set the bar higher from the rest in the segments of information technology and security.Akshay Dhiman, the Chief Technical Officer of Cloud Analogy, remarked IT and CRM users across the world face ever-increasing disruption that is caused by changing consumer preferences and technology-driven innovation. Akshay added that success-driven companies must always innovate and change complex and sophisticated business models at unprecedented rates of speed. It was further remarked that their CRM development company wants to guide and assists their customers recognize, leverage and react to disruption for competitive advantage.About Cloud AnalogyCloud Analogy, a Salesforce Silver Partner, is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company that specializes in Salesforce implementation, Salesforce customization, and Salesforce integration. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, Cloud Analogy offers end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.Stay updated on Cloud Analogy events and developments by joining its online communities at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.Contact Information:Investor RelationsCloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.8 The Green Suite 5648,Dover, Delaware 19901, USATel: +1 (415) 830-3899Email: info@cloudanalogy.comWebsite: https://cloudanalogy.com/ Contact Information Cloud Analogy

Ajay Dubedi

415-830-3899



https://cloudanalogy.com/



