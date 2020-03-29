Press Releases Global Link Language Services, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Global Link Language Services, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Global Link Language Services, Inc. Announces It Has Been Awarded a Translation and Interpretation Services Contract with the State of Kansas

Boston, MA, March 29, 2020 --(



“Global Link is excited to bring forward the best of its language translation solutions to support Kansas in its efforts to communicate with their multilingual audiences,” said Melissa Letteri, who leads Global Link’s language teams.



“Global Link is looking forward to providing Kansas with best in class, language solutions and innovative technologies,” said Anthony Federico, Global Link’s Chief Strategy Officer. “With Global Link’s agile translation services workflow and vast language capabilities, Kansas will be able effectively and efficiently communicate with their multilingual audiences in over 150 languages.”



Global Link brings together a combination of deep experience and expertise, a vast network of language experts, and technical resources to deliver high-quality language solutions to its clients. Global Link’s experience and expertise in both the commercial and government sectors has given them the capabilities to bring large, complex language projects to a successful outcome. Their past performance includes extensive work in all major languages within various subject matters.



Founded in 1996, Global Link Language Services, Inc., is a leading, customer-centric translation service provider with a full range of language solutions, including professional translation services, web site and software localization, multilingual copywriting, typesetting/desktop publishing, and multimedia services to hundreds of leading companies and government agencies throughout the world. Global Link is committed to providing the highest-quality translation services in the industry at fair and competitive rates combined with a deep commitment to customer service. We deliver on our commitment by leveraging our experience and expertise in the language-services industry with state-of-the-art technology. Whether your needs are document translation in certain subject matters or web site and software localization, Global Link is the clear choice for all your translation service needs.



Media Contact:

Cindy Pasciuto

Global Link Language Services, Inc.

Tel. 877-451-6655

info@LanguageTranslate.com

www.LanguageTranslate.com Boston, MA, March 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Global Link Language Services, Inc., a leading language translation services provider since 1996 and a GSA language Schedule contract holder, has been recently awarded a translation and interpretation services contract with the State of Kansas. Global Link already holds several contracts with various state and federal government agencies as well as with many leading companies. Global Link has been providing the government tailored translation workflow and language solutions at scale.“Global Link is excited to bring forward the best of its language translation solutions to support Kansas in its efforts to communicate with their multilingual audiences,” said Melissa Letteri, who leads Global Link’s language teams.“Global Link is looking forward to providing Kansas with best in class, language solutions and innovative technologies,” said Anthony Federico, Global Link’s Chief Strategy Officer. “With Global Link’s agile translation services workflow and vast language capabilities, Kansas will be able effectively and efficiently communicate with their multilingual audiences in over 150 languages.”Global Link brings together a combination of deep experience and expertise, a vast network of language experts, and technical resources to deliver high-quality language solutions to its clients. Global Link’s experience and expertise in both the commercial and government sectors has given them the capabilities to bring large, complex language projects to a successful outcome. Their past performance includes extensive work in all major languages within various subject matters.Founded in 1996, Global Link Language Services, Inc., is a leading, customer-centric translation service provider with a full range of language solutions, including professional translation services, web site and software localization, multilingual copywriting, typesetting/desktop publishing, and multimedia services to hundreds of leading companies and government agencies throughout the world. Global Link is committed to providing the highest-quality translation services in the industry at fair and competitive rates combined with a deep commitment to customer service. We deliver on our commitment by leveraging our experience and expertise in the language-services industry with state-of-the-art technology. Whether your needs are document translation in certain subject matters or web site and software localization, Global Link is the clear choice for all your translation service needs.Media Contact:Cindy PasciutoGlobal Link Language Services, Inc.Tel. 877-451-6655info@LanguageTranslate.comwww.LanguageTranslate.com Contact Information Global Link Language Services, Inc.

Anthony Federico

339-227-2240



www.LanguageTranslate.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Global Link Language Services, Inc.