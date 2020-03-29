Press Releases West Coast Self-Storage Press Release

Receive press releases from West Coast Self-Storage: By Email RSS Feeds: New Self Storage Facility Opens in Lacey, Washington

Lacey Self Storage has recently opened in Lacey, Washington.

Lacey, WA, March 29, 2020 --(



The facility was designed by Stephen Bourne of Seattle-based Site + Plan + Mix LLC, and was developed and built by Prime Development Group of Tumwater. The self-storage property features 817 units totaling 104,240 sq. ft. of rentable storage space. The facility also features 20 covered RV/boat storage spaces as well as an additional 10 enclosed RV storage units that include automatic doors and power hookups.



Lacey Self Storage offers both indoor storage units and drive-up units. The indoor units are heated and range in size from 5 x 5 to 10 x 30. The drive-up access units range from 10 x 20 to 12 x 30. The RV storage units range in size from 12 x 40 to 15 x 50. The facility features several amenities including 24-hour video surveillance, digital pin-code access at all entrances, wide drive aisles, and a retail store offering moving boxes and packing materials. There are plans to offer moving truck rental services in future as well. Access hours are 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily. Office hours are 9:30 am to 6:00 pm Monday-Saturday and 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Sunday.



The self-storage facility is owned by Prime Development Group LLC and is professionally managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group of Everett, Washington.



“We’re excited to partner with Prime Development in opening the newest facility in Lacey. They are experts in the industry and know how to build quality storage with the customer in mind,” said John Eisenbarth, Vice President of Operations for West Coast Self-Storage.



West Coast Self-Storage Group is a self-storage property management, acquisition, and development company headquartered in Everett, WA. The company currently has 65 managed and owned locations with forty-eight stores in Washington, eight stores in Oregon, and nine stores in California. The links to their websites are WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com. Lacey, WA, March 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Storage operation Lacey Self Storage announced today that it is now open. The business is located at 8345 Martin Way E, one block east of Marvin Rd NE in Lacey, Washington.The facility was designed by Stephen Bourne of Seattle-based Site + Plan + Mix LLC, and was developed and built by Prime Development Group of Tumwater. The self-storage property features 817 units totaling 104,240 sq. ft. of rentable storage space. The facility also features 20 covered RV/boat storage spaces as well as an additional 10 enclosed RV storage units that include automatic doors and power hookups.Lacey Self Storage offers both indoor storage units and drive-up units. The indoor units are heated and range in size from 5 x 5 to 10 x 30. The drive-up access units range from 10 x 20 to 12 x 30. The RV storage units range in size from 12 x 40 to 15 x 50. The facility features several amenities including 24-hour video surveillance, digital pin-code access at all entrances, wide drive aisles, and a retail store offering moving boxes and packing materials. There are plans to offer moving truck rental services in future as well. Access hours are 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily. Office hours are 9:30 am to 6:00 pm Monday-Saturday and 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Sunday.The self-storage facility is owned by Prime Development Group LLC and is professionally managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group of Everett, Washington.“We’re excited to partner with Prime Development in opening the newest facility in Lacey. They are experts in the industry and know how to build quality storage with the customer in mind,” said John Eisenbarth, Vice President of Operations for West Coast Self-Storage.West Coast Self-Storage Group is a self-storage property management, acquisition, and development company headquartered in Everett, WA. The company currently has 65 managed and owned locations with forty-eight stores in Washington, eight stores in Oregon, and nine stores in California. The links to their websites are WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com. Contact Information West Coast Self-Storage

Derek Hines

971-371-3734



https://westcoastselfstorage.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from West Coast Self-Storage