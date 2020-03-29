Partsadger is Doing Their Part, Six Feet Apart

Press Releases PartsBadger Press Release

PartsBadger, a CNC machine shop in Cedarburg, WI, provides machined parts to essential manufacturers.

Cedarburg, WI, March 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak and state mandated practices, PartsBadger, a CNC Machine Shop in Cedarburg, WI, has not been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or statewide shutdowns.

The PartsBadger sales and engineering teams have been shifted to work remotely for their capacity. The domestic manufacturing facility in Cedarburg, WI is fully operational and all machine shop staff has been trained on the recommended social distancing practices. They have incorporated sanitizing stations throughout the shop and their shipping/receiving personnel are taking extra precautionary measures to ensure all outgoing packages are handled properly.

PartsBadger is an ITAR registered, ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified facility that machines components for essential needs including National Defense and Medical applications. This grants them the classification as an essential business during these difficult times and they will continue to provide their customers the fast, innovative, responsive and friendly service that they always have.

PartsBadger is committed to maintaining the growth of their offering and are proud to announce the addition of another Okuma L300 turn/mill lathe with added bar feeder and a new 5th axis mill to their facility. They currently have open capacity and will prioritize any jobs with critically needed parts.

