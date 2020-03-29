PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
PartsBadger Donates Surgical Masks


In an effort to assist with the growing need for surgical masks, PartsBadger gets involved by donating to local area healthcare facilities in need.

Cedarburg, WI, March 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- PartsBadger joins those providing relief to the healthcare system by donating 500 surgical masks to local healthcare facilities. Amid the dire need for these types of masks, the people at PartsBadger are doing their part to get involved.

Healthcare systems across the country, and globe, are struggling to keep up with patient demand and protective gear. These masks are a first line defense to protect both patient and healthcare staff from the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). It’s imperative that they continue to receive a supply to combat the growing number of cases during this outbreak.

PartsBadger will continue to donate what is necessary to keep the fight going against this virus. As a classified essential business, PartsBadger can also continue to provide CNC machined parts to other essential businesses that are manufacturing PPE products.

For more information about PartsBadger and how they are helping, please call 331-223-4378 or email to admin@parts-badger.com.
Contact Information
PartsBadger
Brandon Spenneberg
331-223-4378
Contact
https://parts-badger.com

