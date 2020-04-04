The Collier Companies Welcomes New VP of Site Assessment and Entitlements

Press Releases The Collier Companies Press Release

A transplant from South Florida, Shannon was drawn to the friendly people of the organization along with the change of pace in location. “Every site is different. I enjoy the challenge of doing something people say can’t be done,” explains Lee when asked what sparked her interest in the field. Her quote to live by? “Live outside of your comfort zone. Complacency is boring.” Gainesville, FL, April 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The nation’s largest private provider of student housing, The Collier Companies has welcomed its first Vice-President of Site Assessment and Entitlements, Shannon Lee.Shannon brings to TCC a background in feasibility analysis, general contractor negotiation, construction of Class-A multifamily and luxury high rise sites. With over 20 years of experience under her belt, (15+ in multifamily development) Lee is a welcomed addition as the company focuses on increases their development pipeline. In her new role at The Collier Companies, Mrs. Lee will maximize opportunities forward in line with The Collier Companies objective to double its size in the next decade.A transplant from South Florida, Shannon was drawn to the friendly people of the organization along with the change of pace in location. “Every site is different. I enjoy the challenge of doing something people say can’t be done,” explains Lee when asked what sparked her interest in the field. Her quote to live by? “Live outside of your comfort zone. Complacency is boring.” Contact Information The Collier Companies

