Anblicks Welcomes Vinay Nadig as Chief Revenue Officer

Vinay Nadig joins Anblicks as Chief Revenue Officer. Vinay was most recently Divisional Vice President at health insurer HCSC, the parent company of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.

“We are excited to have Vinay join our senior leadership team at Anblicks. Vinay’s vast experience in healthcare, financial services and technology consulting will help us implement our business growth strategy as a premier cloud data engineering firm,” shared Kumar Tirumala, CEO of Anblicks. “We continue to be excited to help our clients leverage the advantages and benefits of implementing engineered cloud data solutions, so that they can use advanced technologies like AI and ML to achieve significant business outcomes.”



“I am thrilled to join Kumar and his team at Anblicks. This is an unprecedented time for our clients as they look to leverage the benefits of cloud and data convergence. I am confident that Anblicks has the talent, the engineering approach and the right leadership to help our clients achieve significant business outcomes,” expressed Vinay Nadig.



Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, USA, Anblicks specializes in delivering Big Four consulting experience across different industries since 2004. We employ more than 400 technology professionals and over 100 data analysts and data science experts. With a focus on Logistics, Healthcare, Auto, Real Estate & BFSI industries, Anblicks continues to drive technology innovation while providing customers with world-class levels of services and support.



Madhuram Yadav, Global Marketing & Communications

madhuram(at)anblicks(dot)com

