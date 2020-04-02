Press Releases Boone Center, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Boone Center, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: The Governor's Council on Disability Honors Boone Center, Inc.

Nonprofit named an honorable mention recipient of the 28th Annual Inclusion Award.

St. Louis, MO, April 02, 2020 --(



The Inclusion Award program recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses that illustrate excellence in leadership for its inclusion practices. The program honored those who have demonstrated exemplary inclusion activities ranging from services and support to job training and education for people with disabilities.



Among the nonprofit’s many inclusion services is the one-year-old BCI Skills Center, a first-of-its-kind vocational training facility for adults with disabilities that partners with local businesses to create custom programs. The BCI Skills Center currently has three vocational programs including Salesforce, Manufacturing, and Hospitality Housekeeping. The center works with local businesses to design custom programs and, upon graduation, students move directly into the integrated workforce where they earn a competitive wage.



“We are very pleased to be honored for our work by the Governor’s Council on Disability,” said BCI CEO Ron Kloppenburg. “The BCI Skills Center is a new model that is creating unprecedented pathways for people with disabilities who want competitive employment. This recognition highlights our mission that everyone deserves the opportunity to find fulfillment by becoming part of our regional workforce.”



Founded in 1959, Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) enriches the lives of adults with disabilities by providing a wide selection of employment opportunities. The nonprofit’s Employment Continuum Model focuses on full employment combined with ongoing support for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Headquartered at 200 Trade Center Dr. W in St. Peters, Mo., BCI currently employs more than 300 adults with disabilities at its production facilities and through its competitive employment programs. For more information, call (636) 978-4300. St. Louis, MO, April 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) - a nonprofit that improves the lives of adults with disabilities through employment opportunities—recently received an honorable mention for the Governor’s Council on Disability’s 28th Annual Inclusion Award. The recognition is based upon BCI’s efforts to advocate for and include people with disabilities in Missouri’s communities.The Inclusion Award program recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses that illustrate excellence in leadership for its inclusion practices. The program honored those who have demonstrated exemplary inclusion activities ranging from services and support to job training and education for people with disabilities.Among the nonprofit’s many inclusion services is the one-year-old BCI Skills Center, a first-of-its-kind vocational training facility for adults with disabilities that partners with local businesses to create custom programs. The BCI Skills Center currently has three vocational programs including Salesforce, Manufacturing, and Hospitality Housekeeping. The center works with local businesses to design custom programs and, upon graduation, students move directly into the integrated workforce where they earn a competitive wage.“We are very pleased to be honored for our work by the Governor’s Council on Disability,” said BCI CEO Ron Kloppenburg. “The BCI Skills Center is a new model that is creating unprecedented pathways for people with disabilities who want competitive employment. This recognition highlights our mission that everyone deserves the opportunity to find fulfillment by becoming part of our regional workforce.”Founded in 1959, Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) enriches the lives of adults with disabilities by providing a wide selection of employment opportunities. The nonprofit’s Employment Continuum Model focuses on full employment combined with ongoing support for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Headquartered at 200 Trade Center Dr. W in St. Peters, Mo., BCI currently employs more than 300 adults with disabilities at its production facilities and through its competitive employment programs. For more information, call (636) 978-4300. Contact Information Boone Center, Inc.

Dee Gerstenkorn

(636) 875-5245



www.boonecenter.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Boone Center, Inc.