Locus Agricultural Solutions Brings on New CEO to Drive Climate-Smart Farming Initiatives

Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG), an agtech B Corp™ dedicated to leading the climate-smart agriculture trend, has hired Grant Aldridge as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Agribusiness veteran, Aldridge will lead company growth and accelerate industry adoption of carbon farming practices.

Aldridge joined Locus AG’s advisory board in May 2019 and brings more than 30 years of biotech and agribusiness experience to the company. He is known for his expertise in helping startups commercialize new products and build high-performance teams that consistently deliver results.



“Grant’s the right person to lead Locus AG given his proven ability to grow technology-driven companies,” said Andrew Lefkowitz, Locus AG’s Chairman and a 2019 EY Entrepreneur of the Year. “We’re seeing demand for our product increasing exponentially due in large part to launching our CarbonNOW™ program that compensates farmers for sequestering carbon. With Grant at the helm to harness this momentum, we expect our 2020 revenue to be more than 10 times what it was last year.”



The company recently pivoted to capitalize on its technology that provides non-GMO-based climate solutions. That shift—combined with its CarbonNOW program, international expansion plans, and buildout of its award-winning Rhizolizer® line of customized soil amendments—drove the decision to hire an experienced agribusiness leader. The hire will allow Zorner to concentrate on product development and customer engagement.



“Locus AG is an extraordinary mission-driven company with a unique microbial technology platform,” said Aldridge. “Its first game-changing product line, Rhizolizer, is valued for its ability to optimize land and water resources so that food, feed and fiber can be grown in a way that minimizes environmental impacts. The company’s pipeline of bio-based innovations will be commercialized as products that enable growers to manage pests and diseases while reducing synthetic pesticide load on the environment.”



Locus AG is poised to dramatically change the face of agriculture for the better and address the interrelated challenges of climate change and food insecurity:

· Its plant “probiotics” are treating crops of all types and helping hundreds of American farmers boost yields and income while reducing their carbon footprints.

· Farms that enroll in CarbonNOW this year will also get credits valued at $15/ton/acre for farming carbon at levels that can be measured and verified.

· Florida citrus growers are successfully using Rhizolizer to recover lost productivity from the devastating Citrus Greening Disease.

· An expanded managed turf and sod platform enables more efficient use of water and fertilizer, grows turf that is more robust and stress tolerant, and reduces the time needed to establish healthy and attractive turf.



About Locus Agricultural Solutions (Locus AG)

Locus Agricultural Solutions (Locus AG) is an agtech B Corp that is working to solve the interrelated challenges of climate change and food insecurity. Its innovative and award-winning microbial soil “probiotics” and CarbonNOW program give farmers a new way to boost yields, income and carbon sequestration while reducing their costs and environmental impact. Locus AG gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based green technology company. For more information, visit locusag.com.



