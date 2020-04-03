Infopro Learning Recognized as Strategic Leader on Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Infopro Learning Press Release

Infopro Learning, a leading provider in corporate training outsourcing and human capital transformation, has been featured in the 2020 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning. In 2020, Infopro Learning has moved to the position of Strategic Leader, aligning to the needs of the modern business environment. The organization creates solutions that support employee training and leadership development, truly transforming the potential of human capital for new-age organizations.

Fosway Group, Europe’s #1 HR industry analyst, highlights Infopro Learning’s strong lead as a strategic digital learning partner for a wide array of global brands, helping them achieve the true ROI of learning with accountable business outcomes.



The Fosway 9-Grid™ is a five-dimensional market analysis model used to demonstrate and understand the relative position of eLearning solution providers. The Strategic Leader position highlights solutions that provide a rich suite of capability across a broad scope of features and services. It also demonstrates strong market performance and customer advocacy.



Training and Learning plays an important role in creating true transformation of organizational talent with employee engagement, skills development and career planning. While modern employees continue to look forward to greater opportunities to that hone their skill set, organizations are looking to attract employees that are adaptive and agile to the changing business climate. Training and Learning bridges the expectations of both organizations and employees to create a sustainable structure of talent development.



Infopro Learning President, Sriraj Mallick celebrated the announcement, “It’s a proud moment for us to be named a ‘Strategic Leader’ in Fosway 9-Grid™ 2020. I believe that the greatest strength of Infopro Learning is that we are aligned to the needs of modern business environment. Our solutions support employee development through engagement and performance support, truly transforming the potential of human capital for new age organizations.”



“Infopro Learning’s continued investment into innovating both its service engagement and digital learning capabilities is yielding results in terms of its strong market performance and customer feedback,” said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group. “As a result of its overall growth coupled with a positive trajectory in Europe, Infopro Learning progresses into the Strategic Leader zone for the first time in the 2020 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning.”



About Infopro Learning:

Infopro Learning, a leading provider in corporate training outsourcing and human capital transformation, helps organizations create an exceptional employee and customer experience through bespoke eLearning solutions. For more than 25 years, the company has designed and implemented engaging learning experiences that attract, develop and retain talent across the entire employee lifecycle. With offices around the world, Infopro Learning’s technology platforms and governance models support organizations to improve business performance, at a reduced cost. To learn more, visit www.infoprolearning.com



About Fosway Group:

