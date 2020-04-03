BK Connect Applets for Your Specific Analysis Needs

Press Releases Bruel & Kjær UK Press Release

New Human Vibration Applet released, making it seven point-specific applets in total.

BK Connect applets are licensed templates from the BK Connect sound and vibration software platform that meet specific analysis requirements for industry- and application-specific tasks. They are sold as point-specific solutions with only the essential tools and functionality, providing users with a more streamlined and focused testing process.



The new Human Vibration Measurement and Analysis Applet is the seventh applet released under the BK Connect Applet concept. It focuses on the aspects of human vibration that are of interest from the perspective of occupational health and safety: whole body and hand-arm vibration.



The applet conforms to ISO 2631 and ISO 5349 international standards and comes with seven distinct set-ups for different measurements requiring specific types of analysis for calculating the MTVV (Maximum Transient Vibration Value), VTV (Vibration Total Value) and VDV (Vibration Dose Value). The outputs also include Peak Level, RMS Level, Overall level vs time, FFT and FFT vs time, so engineers can do further analysis on the device under test.



About HBK – Hottinger, Brüel & Kjær

HBK, home to the Brüel & Kjær Sound and Vibration and HBM Test and Measurement brands, is a subsidiary of UK-based Spectris plc (www.spectris.com), which has annual sales of £1.5 bn and employs approximately 9800 people worldwide across its four business segments.



About Brüel & Kjær

Brüel & Kjær focuses on sound and vibration solutions and develops advanced technology for measuring and managing sound and vibration. As a specialist in this domain, the company helps customers ensure component quality, enhance product performance and monitor operational compliance.



For more than 75 years, Brüel & Kjær’s research and development team has excelled and many have become recognized global experts, who aid the scientific community and teach at renowned centres. The application of experience and technology promotes quality and efficiency at every stage of a product’s life cycle: design, development, manufacture, deployment and operation. Mastering sound and vibration is a key component in accelerating business growth and improving environmental quality.



