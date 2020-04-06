Press Releases Baumgartens Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Baumgartens: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Baumgartens Selects New Chairman of the Board





Kwiyoung is the majority stockholder and successor to Jean Baumgarten, who served as Chairman of the Board for decades. Jean passed away peacefully February 14, 2020.



“It is a privilege to step into this position and be of service to this multi-generational thriving business,” said Kwiyoung. “Over the last couple of years, Jean dedicated time on a weekly basis to teach me how to successfully lead the family business. I will do my utmost to honor her legacy.”



In previous roles at Baumgartens, Kwiyoung helped launch brands such as PenAgain and Conserve and was a strategic force behind SICURIX, the company’s flagship ID accessories and technology brand. She assisted in placement of the Conserve brand into Officemax, Office Depot, and S.P. Richards, and played a key role in positioning Baumgartens to win four major awards from Office Products International, Business Products Association, and The Cox Family Business of the Year Award, first place winner for the State of Georgia in 2015.



“After spending 20+ years in the Financial and Payments Technology industries as Global Director of Corporate Communications for companies such as First Data, Verifone and others, the family business is getting an internationally polished professional with Kwiyoung on board,” said David Baumgarten, Executive Vice President.



“As my mother wished,” he added, “it is a joy for us to follow in the footsteps of my parents, grandparents and great-grandparents; husbands and wives working together to carry us to this day.”



About Baumgartens

Baumgartens is a woman-owned family business, supplying unique and useful products to the home, office, school and other markets, making a difference with thousands of retailers and wholesalers across the U.S.A. Atlanta, GA, April 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Baumgartens, an award-winning family business that provides school, home and office supplies nationwide, has named Kwiyoung Baumgarten the company’s new Chairman of the Board.Kwiyoung is the majority stockholder and successor to Jean Baumgarten, who served as Chairman of the Board for decades. Jean passed away peacefully February 14, 2020.“It is a privilege to step into this position and be of service to this multi-generational thriving business,” said Kwiyoung. “Over the last couple of years, Jean dedicated time on a weekly basis to teach me how to successfully lead the family business. I will do my utmost to honor her legacy.”In previous roles at Baumgartens, Kwiyoung helped launch brands such as PenAgain and Conserve and was a strategic force behind SICURIX, the company’s flagship ID accessories and technology brand. She assisted in placement of the Conserve brand into Officemax, Office Depot, and S.P. Richards, and played a key role in positioning Baumgartens to win four major awards from Office Products International, Business Products Association, and The Cox Family Business of the Year Award, first place winner for the State of Georgia in 2015.“After spending 20+ years in the Financial and Payments Technology industries as Global Director of Corporate Communications for companies such as First Data, Verifone and others, the family business is getting an internationally polished professional with Kwiyoung on board,” said David Baumgarten, Executive Vice President.“As my mother wished,” he added, “it is a joy for us to follow in the footsteps of my parents, grandparents and great-grandparents; husbands and wives working together to carry us to this day.”About BaumgartensBaumgartens is a woman-owned family business, supplying unique and useful products to the home, office, school and other markets, making a difference with thousands of retailers and wholesalers across the U.S.A. Contact Information Baumgartens

Kwiyoung Baumgarten

678-358-6982



Baumgartens.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Baumgartens