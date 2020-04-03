Press Releases Vortikül Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from Vortikül Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: New Vortikül Distributor in Singapore

Casa S Pte. Ltd. to Provide Vortikül Fans to Its Singapore Customers.

Cincinnati, OH, April 03, 2020 --(



Casa is committed to serving its Vortikül customers with its exceptional service For which it is well known. Through Casa, Vortikül’s Singapore customers will be able to enjoy both Vortikül’s high quality products together with Casa’s high quality customer service.



About Vortikül



Vortikül manufactures the highest quality US designed industrial fans with US and European core parts for global customers that need durable, energy efficient, and low maintenance cooling and heating solutions. Additionally, Vortikül manufactures modern residential and commercial ceiling fans under the Treiben brand, and the Eclipse smart glass system.



Please contact Vortikül’s marketing team for more information at marketing@vortikul.com or Casa’s sales team below for any inquiries or questions regarding the availability of Vortikül products in Singapore.



E-mail: sales@casa.com.sg

Ph:+65 6268 0066



http://www.vortikul.com

http://www.vortikul.com.sg Cincinnati, OH, April 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Vortikül has made an agreement with Casa S Pte. Ltd., effective from 13 March 2020, for Casa to distribute its thermal comfort products in Singapore. Casa is a Singapore Stock Exchange listed company that distributes home and cooking appliances, kitchen and bathroom fixtures and accessories. Casa specializes in high quality products that are also easy to use.Casa is committed to serving its Vortikül customers with its exceptional service For which it is well known. Through Casa, Vortikül’s Singapore customers will be able to enjoy both Vortikül’s high quality products together with Casa’s high quality customer service.About VortikülVortikül manufactures the highest quality US designed industrial fans with US and European core parts for global customers that need durable, energy efficient, and low maintenance cooling and heating solutions. Additionally, Vortikül manufactures modern residential and commercial ceiling fans under the Treiben brand, and the Eclipse smart glass system.Please contact Vortikül’s marketing team for more information at marketing@vortikul.com or Casa’s sales team below for any inquiries or questions regarding the availability of Vortikül products in Singapore.E-mail: sales@casa.com.sgPh:+65 6268 0066http://www.vortikul.comhttp://www.vortikul.com.sg Contact Information Vortikul

David Thomas

+1 (513) 275-7831



www.vortikul.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Vortikül Ltd.