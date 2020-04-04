Press Releases WorkTrend HCM Press Release

Payroll Industry Executive Dean Lucente, launches a new payroll brand, WorkTrend Payroll Service and Human Capital Management to serve businesses of all sizes, nationally. The services include Payroll, Benefits, Time, HR, Applicant Tracking, Learning, Onboarding, Business Intelligence, and Performance Management.

Phoenix, AZ, April 04, 2020 --



Worktrend implements, deploys, trains and provides all services to employers on the iSolved HCM platform. WorkTrend helps organizations thrive with digital HR, become proficient in payroll, ensure compliance, unlock workforce data, and deliver human capital management technology. WorkTrend is a full-service payroll tax processor. WorkTrend’s service model includes a dedicated representative for every customer.



WorkTrend’s Leadership Team

WorkTrend is led by 30-year industry veteran, Dean Lucente and highly regarded HCM industry professional Adil Zakir.



Lucente was formerly with Bank of America BSD and ADP before launching and acting as the CEO for the nationally successful AmCheck Payroll Services in 1996, which was acquired by iSolved in 2018. Lucente served on the executive team at iSolved until December 2019.



Zakir is a seasoned IT and Human Capital Management executive with over 10 years of professional experience in all Human Resource streamlines, leadership, Management Information Systems implementation, Information Technology, and Operational Business Analysis. Zakir’s experience includes 5 years as a Vice President of technology and operations for AmCheck Payroll Services and as Vice President, HCM Managed Services & Partner Operations at iSolved HCM.



Lucente stated “I’m excited about WorkTrend’s future as it’s such a pleasure to provide employers with high-touch world-class service coupled with the superior technology in the iSolved platform. We take a lot of pride in client satisfaction, it’s the best measure of success.”



About WorkTrend

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, WorkTrend provides employers with the ultimate HCM experience by bringing together iSolved HCM's leading-edge technology along with WorkTrend's world-class service. WorkTrend is a Certified Network Partner for the iSolved platform that currently serves over 100,000 employers and about 5 Million employees. Worktrend’s website is www.worktrend.com.



Press Contact:

Adil B Zakir

480-877-9465



https://worktrend.com



