TCS Named Number 1 Top Employer in Europe for Second Consecutive Year

Tata Consultancy Services Also Aced the Top Employer Institute’s Country Rankings for the UK, Belgium, Germany and Denmark

Mumbai, India, April 04, 2020 --(



This ranking is a recognition of TCS’ progressive workplace policies, culture and continued investments in its people. The company’s differentiated approach to navigating technology change, investing heavily in organic talent development at scale and layering technology skills on top of individuals’ existing contextual knowledge, has resulted in a deeply integrated set of business solutioning capabilities across the organization. Additionally, by valuing employees for their business knowledge and empowering them with reskilling programs that ensure continued relevance at a time of technology change, TCS has been able to achieve an industry leading retention rate of 88 percent in IT services.



TCS has been working with some of Europe’s largest corporations, partnering them in their growth and transformation initiatives. By successfully executing high impact transformational programs and setting a benchmark in customer satisfaction, the company clocked industry-leading revenue growth – all organic – of over 17 percent compounded annually over the last three years. To fulfill the strong demand, TCS has been hiring local talent across the region. TCS Europe has a diverse and eclectic workforce, with 123 nationalities represented and with women making up 23 percent of the base.



TCS engages with young people around the continent with its Grow@TCS European Talent Program to address the digital skills gap. GenY make up around 73 percent of the workforce in Europe, and currently 100 European graduates are enrolled in the program, developing their digital and soft skills as well as business acumen with hands-on experience. Additionally, its goIT program that runs across the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, and Germany, aims to encourage and inspire students to pursue STEM education and build careers in technology.



“The energy, creativity and customer-centricity of our employees have been at the heart of our market success in Europe. TCS’ inclusive workplace policies and commitment to foster a culture of continual learning, collaboration and co-creation make us the employer of choice and a true growth and transformation partner for our customers in Europe,” said Dr Prithwish Ray, Director, Human Resources, TCS Europe.



About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in people practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute certification programme, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognised as an employer of choice. Established more than 28 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1,600 organisations in 119 countries. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of nearly 7,000,000 employees globally.



Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.



About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.



A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.To stay up-to-date on TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.



TCS Media Contacts

Europe

Email: mattias.afgeijerstam@tcs.com

Phone: +46723989188

India

Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com

Lakshmipriya Raut

91 22 6778 9960



https://www.tcs.com/



