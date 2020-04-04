Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tata Consultancy Services Press Release

Receive press releases from Tata Consultancy Services: By Email RSS Feeds: TCS Named a Top Employer in Latin America

Tata Consultancy Services has been ranked a Top Employer in Latin America by the Top Employers Institute, for the sixth consecutive year. Additionally, it was named the Number One Top Employer in Argentina and Chile, and a Top Employer in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay.

Mumbai, India, April 04, 2020 --(



TCS Also Named the #1 Top Employer in Argentina and Chile



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been ranked a Top Employer in Latin America by the Top Employers Institute, for the sixth consecutive year. Additionally, it was named the Number One Top Employer in Argentina and Chile, and a Top Employer in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay.



The Top Employers Institute recognizes enterprises that dedicate themselves to providing the very best working environment for employees through their progressive people-first HR practices. TCS Latin America was honored for its talent development initiatives that have delivered outstanding results and enabled its workforce to drive customers’ digital transformation initiatives. This recognition highlights TCS’ leadership in areas such as talent strategy, workforce planning, induction, learning and development, performance administration, leadership development, careers and successions administration, and compensations and benefits.



Marcelo Wurmann, CEO, TCS Latin America, said, “We are constantly searching for new and innovative ways to attract and retain a talented workforce. We are certainly proud to see our efforts being appreciated by our customers as well as recognized by industry bodies like the Top Employer Institute.”



Ximena Jofré, Head, Human Resources, TCS Latin America, said, “We are focused on attracting and retaining the best talent, helping employees acquire the skills needed to succeed in a Business 4.0™ world. We have been successful in creating very vibrant workplaces enabling our teams to help Latin American companies in their digital transformation journeys.”



About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.



A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.



TCS Media Contacts

Latin America

Email: martin.karich@tcs.com

Lakshmipriya Raut

91 22 6778 9960



https://www.tcs.com/



