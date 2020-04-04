New Orleans-Based Businesses Join Forces in Wake of COVID-19 Crisis

Press Releases MediaBlink Press Release

MediaBlink and Pelican Events have teamed up to manufacture and donate face shields in response to Coronavirus pandemic.

Within 12 hours, the two companies transformed and retooled their standard manufacturing services, workforce and equipment to produce much-needed face shields.



“The first 225 went to two local hospitals in need,” says Benny Burst, co-founder of MediaBlink. “The next 100 go to state troopers.”



Renee Sullivan, who is MediaBlink’s vice president of strategic partnerships based in Detroit, added, “We are also shipping four boxes to Michigan state.”



The face shields are available for donation to first responders, area hospitals, healthcare facilities, nursing homes, and other front-line aid organizations. They are also for sale in wholesale lots of 100 or more to businesses in need. Please contact us if you are in need of face shields.



About MediaBlink:

MediaBlink™ (https://www.mediablink.com) is a leading interactive print, digital marketing and data solutions company offering comprehensive omni-channel solutions that are adaptable for strategic marketers and engaged consumers. With almost twenty years of industry expertise & data-centric print media results, MediaBlink is known for transparent, relationship-driven service and a diverse portfolio of industries served across automotive, marine, agriculture, construction, distribution and manufacturing categories. Headquartered in greater New Orleans, Louisiana, and complemented by a satellite location in Detroit, Michigan, MediaBlink is focused on Reshaping the World of Media™.



About Pelican Events:

Joshua Taylor

833-30-BLINK



https://www.mediablink.com



