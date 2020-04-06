Daley and Associates, LLC. Has Been Announced as a "Best Staffing Firm to Work For" Winner for 2020

“With their strong commitment to employee engagement and building a high-performance culture, the companies on this year’s Best Staffing Firms list are setting the bar high. From newer and niche players to veteran businesses, from traditional offerings to innovation in action, from local organizations to entities with global reach, these firms are demonstrating that a highly engaged workforce is one of the few sustainable sources of competitive advantage in staffing,” said Barry Asin, SIA President. “Congratulations to the winners for this important recognition.” Boston, MA, April 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Best Staffing Firm to Work For Awards are given annually by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. SIA recognizes employers for their top performance in engaging their employees and creating a workplace conducive to talent development, enjoyment, collaboration, and productivity.The winners of this award represent companies who scored in the top quartile in each of the award categories. Daley and Associates, LLC. has been recognized in the North American firms with 21 to 50 internal employees’ category. The Best Staffing Firms to Work For 2020 Awards are sponsored by Sense."First and foremost, I would like to thank SIA for recognizing the work of Daley and Associates, LLC. I want to congratulate every employee of ours for their professionalism, work ethic, and team-first attitude. We are grateful for the performances of every division at Daley and Associates, LLC. Thank you to each client we have had the pleasure of serving over the years. These are challenging times, and I am confident that our team is up for the challenges ahead," said Michael Daley, Daley and Associates, LLC. President.Over 250 firms sought participation in the program this year, which was conducted by SIA in conjunction with Quantum Workplace, an Omaha, NE-based company. Internal employees at each firm were asked to complete an online survey that measured key engagement categories, focusing on items including teamwork, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, manager effectiveness, compensation, and benefits. In order to gather statistically sound results, participating companies must have reached a minimum level of employee participation, based on their total number of employees. Companies ranked in each category according to their overall score, and winners were chosen based entirely on the survey results.“With their strong commitment to employee engagement and building a high-performance culture, the companies on this year’s Best Staffing Firms list are setting the bar high. From newer and niche players to veteran businesses, from traditional offerings to innovation in action, from local organizations to entities with global reach, these firms are demonstrating that a highly engaged workforce is one of the few sustainable sources of competitive advantage in staffing,” said Barry Asin, SIA President. “Congratulations to the winners for this important recognition.”