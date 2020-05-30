Press Releases CareStack Press Release

Receive press releases from CareStack: By Email RSS Feeds: SoftwarePundit Names Carestack the Best Cloud-Based Dental Practice Management Software for Group Practices

Kissimmee, FL, May 30, 2020 --(



“We’ve invested a significant amount of time researching dental software to find the best products in the market,” said SoftwarePundit CEO Bruce Hogan. “Creating an exceptional solution that consistently meets the needs of dental practices is challenging. With CareStack, we were thrilled to find a modern practice management system that’s both powerful and well-designed. The company’s customer-centric approach to building new features will help CareStack lead the industry’s shift to the cloud.”



SoftwarePundit is a technology research firm that provides advice, reviews and tools to help businesses successfully adopt technology. They are a team of expert analysts, researchers, and writers who have reviewed hundreds of software vendors in numerous industries including dentistry.



“With CareStack, dental practices get a modern all-in-one solution on the cloud with advanced capabilities for centralization, automation, and analytics that provide more opportunities to maximize insurance reimbursement and enhance the patient experience,” said Abhi, Founder, and CEO of CareStack. “As a company dedicated to elevating the standards of the dental industry, we are honored to be selected as the best cloud-based dental software for dental groups by SoftwarePundit.”



About CareStack

CareStack’s mission is to give dental healthcare practitioners greater understanding and control over their fiscal health using cloud-based technology. CareStack is a unique enterprise practice management solution designed for dental practices, allowing them to run more efficient operations and deliver better patient dental care. To learn more, please visit carestack.com



About SoftwarePundit

SoftwarePundit is a technology research firm that provides advice, information and tools to help businesses thrive. The company’s analysts are experts in the technology markets and software they analyze. SoftwarePundit recently released its list of the best dental software. For more information, visit: www.softwarepundit.com Kissimmee, FL, May 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CareStack, the first true enterprise-grade dental practice management software, has been named the "Best Cloud-Based Dental Practice Management Software for Group Practices" by SoftwarePundit.“We’ve invested a significant amount of time researching dental software to find the best products in the market,” said SoftwarePundit CEO Bruce Hogan. “Creating an exceptional solution that consistently meets the needs of dental practices is challenging. With CareStack, we were thrilled to find a modern practice management system that’s both powerful and well-designed. The company’s customer-centric approach to building new features will help CareStack lead the industry’s shift to the cloud.”SoftwarePundit is a technology research firm that provides advice, reviews and tools to help businesses successfully adopt technology. They are a team of expert analysts, researchers, and writers who have reviewed hundreds of software vendors in numerous industries including dentistry.“With CareStack, dental practices get a modern all-in-one solution on the cloud with advanced capabilities for centralization, automation, and analytics that provide more opportunities to maximize insurance reimbursement and enhance the patient experience,” said Abhi, Founder, and CEO of CareStack. “As a company dedicated to elevating the standards of the dental industry, we are honored to be selected as the best cloud-based dental software for dental groups by SoftwarePundit.”About CareStackCareStack’s mission is to give dental healthcare practitioners greater understanding and control over their fiscal health using cloud-based technology. CareStack is a unique enterprise practice management solution designed for dental practices, allowing them to run more efficient operations and deliver better patient dental care. To learn more, please visit carestack.comAbout SoftwarePunditSoftwarePundit is a technology research firm that provides advice, information and tools to help businesses thrive. The company’s analysts are experts in the technology markets and software they analyze. SoftwarePundit recently released its list of the best dental software. For more information, visit: www.softwarepundit.com Contact Information CareStack

Harsha Madhu

790-707-9426



carestack.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CareStack