Family Support Organization Offers New Free Online Support Groups for Families Announced

Support group descriptions and schedules can be found at www.familypartnersms.org or on the organization’s Facebook page.



“We are online and ready to serve our families from the comfort and safety of their own homes,” explained Family Partners Executive Director Rachel Helt. “Families can find the link needed to participate for each group on our website. It is very easy and free to access.”



Groups offered include: a Positive Parenting Group (Mondays at 6pm); a Youth Breakfast Club for ages 13-21 (Tuesdays at 10 am): a Spanish Speaking Parent Support Group (Tuesdays at 6 pm); a Support Group for Dads (Wednesday at 7 pm); an Educational Discussion with Timely Topics (Thursdays at noon); a Parent Support Group (Thursdays at 6 pm); and a Youth Partnership Program for ages 13-21 (Fridays at 7 pm).



“My team is working hard to provide positivity, resources and connection to our families who had challenges with their youth prior to this pandemic,” Helt explained. “We are working telephonically with families and have enhanced our website and social media platforms to better meet current needs."



Helt was also proud of the introduction of an uplifting daily video message series she called “Mornings with Margarita” that features an adorable giraffe providing a message of hope and inspiration drawn largely from the acclaimed Nurtured Heart Approach® parenting technique. Videos appear in both English and Spanish.



“You don’t want to miss Margarita!” Helt says with a knowing smile, “Start your day off on the right foot! Like it... Love it...Share if you Care!”



