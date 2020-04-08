Nicholas Actuarial Solutions in Collaboration Partnership with DD Consulting

Press Releases Nicholas Actuarial Solutions Press Release

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 08, 2020



Nicholas Yeo, Founder & Actuary of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions, is very optimistic about this collaboration and believe this will further enhance the mission of the firm, to develop novel and cutting edge solutions in order to make their clients more successful.



"Clients throughout Asia and the Middle East region will experience first hand the superior value that our collaboration brings, with technology spearheading our value proposition," added Nicholas.



According to Hussain Feroz Ali, the CEO and Founder of DD Consulting: "Clients will benefit from an experienced team, in-depth market knowledge and advanced technological expertise. This collaboration will create a power house offering one-stop tailor-made services of highest standards."



Nicholas Actuarial Solutions is a technology focused actuarial firm. Established in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2015, it is now a leading actuarial firm in Asia with 5 offices in the region. Nicholas Actuarial Solutions is the first and only actuarial firm awarded MSC Malaysia status by the Malaysian government, a mark of world class service and achievement. In 2019, Nicholas Actuarial Solutions was awarded Top Actuarial Firm in Asia by Captive Review and shortlisted as a finalist for Risk Solution of the Year by Asia Pacific Risk Management Awards.



