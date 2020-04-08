LPS Continues to Offer Equipment for Packaging Essential Supplies & Parts for Running New Products

Press Releases Liquid Packaging Solutions, Inc. Press Release

Liquid Packaging Solutions assists packagers by meeting packaging machinery needs for existing and new essential products.

LPS will continue to work as long as feasible to assist packagers in getting out foods, beverages, hand sanitizer, cleaners, chemicals and other essential products. Please watch the home page of the company website for additional updates. La Porte, IN, April 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- While things continue to change on a day-to-day basis in our world, including the products bottled by a number of packagers, Liquid Packaging Solutions continues to operate as a resource for those packaging their typical products and those switching to other essential items. From questions regarding product changeover to tech assistance, parts and new machinery, LPS is simply a phone call or an email away.For general inquiries, please do not hesitate to contact the LPS offices at 1-888-393-3693, or use the website to send in a request or question, as contact forms can be found on every page: www.liquidpackagingsolution.comFor parts and service inquiries, including questions regarding running new products on existing machinery, use the same number as above or email: tonya@liquidpackagingsolution.comLPS will continue to work as long as feasible to assist packagers in getting out foods, beverages, hand sanitizer, cleaners, chemicals and other essential products. Please watch the home page of the company website for additional updates. Contact Information Liquid Packaging Solutions, Inc.

