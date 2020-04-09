Bradley's Katherine Henry and Ben Milam to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Business Interruption Coverage in Light of the COVID-19 Crisis Event

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Bradley's Katherine Henry and Ben Milam to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Business Interruption Coverage in Light of the COVID-19 Crisis: What Companies Need to Know and Do Live Webcast

New York, NY, April 09, 2020 --(



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/business-interruption-coverage-covid-19-crisis/



About Katherine J. Henry



Katherine Henry is the Chair of the Policyholder Insurance Coverage team. Katherine’s practice focuses on meeting clients’ business objectives in matters involving insurance. She regularly advises Fortune 10 and other companies on complex insurance programs involving manuscript and specialty policies, including programs with multi-national coverage towers of $500 million to $1 billion, and programs incorporating various risk transfer and financing mechanisms, such as fronting programs, paid deductible programs, and collateral agreements. Her practice spans all aspects of policyholder insurance coverage, from initial policy placement and renewals to claims management and litigation, both in the United States and abroad. Her past and present policyholder clients include two of the world's largest automakers, the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, an auto insurance company, a vacuum cleaner manufacturer, a quasi-governmental defined benefit plan, numerous healthcare-related entities, a private-equity investment firm, various banks and financial institutions, and a national trade association for the gases and welding industry.



About Benjamin Milam

Ben Milam is an associate attorney on Bradley’s Policyholder Insurance Coverage Team. Ben’s practice includes assisting clients with insurance needs, advising on matters of coverage, and helping policyholders resolve disputes with their insurer. He has assisted on a variety of insurance matters, including issues pertaining to commercial general liability, property, title, directors and officers and entity liability, and errors and omissions coverage.



About Bradley



Bradley is a national law firm with a reputation for skilled legal work, exceptional client service, and impeccable integrity. The firm provides business clients around the world with a full suite of legal services in dozens of industries and practice areas. Their nine offices are located in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and the District of Columbia, giving us an extensive geographic base to represent clients on a regional, national, and international basis. We frequently serve as national coordinating counsel, regional counsel, and statewide counsel for clients in various industries.



Although Bradley is a large law firm with over 500 lawyers, their clients still enjoy the personal attention, responsiveness, and deep relationships they would expect from a boutique firm. The fimr’s attorneys and staff combine legal experience and knowledge with sophisticated understanding of industries to work side by side with clients and come up with practical, strategic solutions specifically tailored to their businesses and operations. Bradley lawyers use their talents, judgment, work ethic, and experience to go above and beyond expectations to help our clients meet their goals.



Abstract



As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to unfold, businesses around the globe are experiencing significant revenue reductions. To recover these losses, companies are now assessing their insurance policies for potential business interruption claims.



Business interruption policies are one of the most controversial types of insurance coverage due to the unique complexities involved in determining whether coverage applies and in calculating the recoverable financial loss. Insureds and insurance professionals must understand the coverage of such policies and evaluate potential claims as soon as possible to curb further losses.



Join Bradley’s insurance coverage experts, Katherine Henry and Ben Milam, as they delve into the current trends and issues surrounding business interruption policies. Speakers will also provide the audience with practical strategies that they can implement in bringing out the best in these claims in the midst of the COVID-19 health crisis.



Key issues that will be covered in this course are:



COVID-19 and Business Interruption Losses

Recent Coverage Issues

Business Interruption Claims – Opportunities and Challenges

Practical Strategies in Filing a Claim

Outlook



About The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series



