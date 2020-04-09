Leading PEO, INFINITI HR, Ranks No. 239 on the Inaugural 2020 Inc. 5000 Series: D.C. Metro

Press Releases Infiniti HR Press Release

Inc. Magazine Unveils its First-Ever List of the Most Successful Companies in the Region: D.C. Metro’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—The Inc. 5000 Series

New York, NY, April 09, 2020 --(



"For decades, Inc. has welcomed the fastest-growing private businesses in America to the Inc. 5000, but in 2020 INFINITI HR and the other winners have truly been set apart as the first regional honorees," INFINITI HR CEO Scott Smrkovski said. "We're honored to have made the inaugural list and would like to applaud the other winners for their efforts in creating jobs, putting more people to work, and growing the economy."



The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the D.C. metropolitan area. Between 2016 and 2018, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 196 percent, even while the broader economy grew just 10 percent. And, in 2018 alone, they employed more than 88,000 people and added $6.5 billion in revenue to the greater D.C. area’s economy. Companies based in the Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Richmond, Virginia, metro areas brought in the highest revenue overall.



Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Series: D.C. Metro, including an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000-series-dc-2020.



About INFINITI HR

Sarah Frye

866-552-6360



http://infinitihr.com/



