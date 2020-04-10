TAN Guo Jian, Global Tax Product Manager, AxiomSL Singapore to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Live Webcast



Event Summary:



The introduction of the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) by the U.S. and Common Reporting Standard (CRS) by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) had significantly affected the compliance process of financial institutions around the globe. With the various FATCA/CRS reporting challenges that continue to hound these organizations, coupled with the COVID-19 disruption, it has been a struggle to remain compliant.



A streamlined process geared towards effective data management and data quality improvement can substantially ease the compliance burden on the financial services industry. By employing the right solution, financial institutions can meet their FATCA and CRS requirements seamlessly, even in a constantly changing regulatory climate.



In this live webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will help financial institutions in EU and the Asia Pacific region, understand the implications of FATCA and CRS on their compliance process. Speakers will provide an in-depth discussion of how organizations can comply with the requirements given the current and emerging challenges. The panel will also offer the best practices in selecting and implementing an effective FATCA/CRS compliance solution.



Key topics include:



· FATCA and CRS Reporting – Differences and Common Areas

· FATCA/CRS Implications on Financial Institutions

· Top Compliance Challenges and how FIs should prepare for long term compliance

· Data-Driven Technology tackling FATCA/CRS regimes

· Essentials of an Effective FATCA/CRS Solution to address multiple jurisdictions’ requirements

· Mapping disparate source data from across silos while meeting FATCA classification specifications.

· Best Practices in better managing FATCA/CRS reporting



About TAN Guo Jian



Guo Jian leads AxiomSL’s Global Tax product team. He focuses on AML (KYC) and risk management and is a subject-matter expert in global regulatory tax reporting regimes including FATCA and CRS. Since the introduction of FATCA in Singapore in 2014, Guo Jian has been actively involved in its evolution from both functional and technical perspectives, and works extensively with clients globally on their FATCA and CRS compliance programs.



Guo Jian’s more than 11 years’ experience in the banking and financial sectors include previous positions with UOB, CLSA and BNP Paribas.



About AxiomSL



AxiomSL is a global leader in risk analytics, data-management, and regulatory-reporting solutions. Leveraging more than 25 years’ experience, AxiomSL combines its deep industry experience and intelligent data-management platform to deliver solutions and services around regulatory and risk reporting, liquidity, capital and credit, operations, trade and transactions, and tax analytics.



About The Knowledge Group, LLC.



The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.



