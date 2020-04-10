Cloud Analogy Receives Top HubSpot Consultant Award from Clutch

Press Releases Cloud Analogy Press Release

Cloud Analogy, the worldwide leader in CRM Development Services and CRM Implementation Solutions, today announced that Clutch has named it as the Top HubSpot Consultant of 2020 in Major CRM and ERP Consulting Categories.

Dover, DE, April 10, 2020 --(



Cloud Analogy, the Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner, previously received the Top IT Services Firm of 2020 award and the Worldwide Leader (CRM consultants) of the IT Services Industry in 2019 Global Leaders Awards by Clutch. The latest recognition is a testament of Cloud Analogy's ability to guide clients to experience the best of digital transformations by creating experiences that delight customers, drive business value, and disrupt industries.



Ajay Dubedi, the CEO and Founder of Cloud Analogy, remarked, "Cloud Analogy takes great pride in the fact that it has stayed knowledgeable of trends and relevant to help its clients outperform their peers. Integrating state-of-the-art software paradigms, global delivery centers, and an agile development culture, Cloud Analogy works with some of the most demanding, sophisticated, and genre-defining technology startups, mid-to-large enterprises, and Fortune 500 companies.



"Thanks to our unique ability to deliver measurable and scalable solutions, Cloud Analogy is now in a special league of HubSpot partners and consultants who have consistently gone above and beyond to serve their customers. This recognition doesn’t come as a surprise to us. The last few months have been nothing short of a pleasant revelation for all."



About Cloud Analogy

Cloud Analogy, a Salesforce Silver Partner, is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company that specializes in Salesforce implementation, Salesforce customization, and Salesforce integration. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, Cloud Analogy offers end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.



Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.



Stay updated on Cloud Analogy events and developments by joining its online communities at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Cloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.

8 The Green Suite 5648,

Dover, Delaware 19901, USA

Tel: +1 (415) 830-3899

Email: info@cloudanalogy.com

Ajay Dubedi

415-830-3899



https://cloudanalogy.com/



