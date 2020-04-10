Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Promotes Two Team Members

Press Releases Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Press Release

Hentschke will be in charge of training the service teams of both new and existing alliance members. Prior to this position, she served as a Personal Lines Account Manager at VIAA’s sister company POWERS Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in St. Louis. Hentschke earned both her Masters of Arts degree in Russian Studies and her Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies from the University of Missouri-Columbia.



Mudd will be responsible for identifying insurance agents and agencies that will strategically benefit from VIAA’s membership. He previously served as Sales Development Coordinator at the company for the past three years. Mudd has nearly 20 years of experience in the insurance and finance industries. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.



“Both Sam and Clinton have worked at our companies for the past few years, and they truly deserve these well-earned promotions,” said VIAA President JD Powers. “We look forward to watching them embrace their new roles while bringing new opportunities to our growing organization.”



St. Louis, MO, April 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 130 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, recently named Sam Hentschke as Service Development Coordinator and Clinton Mudd as Regional Manager.

Hentschke will be in charge of training the service teams of both new and existing alliance members. Prior to this position, she served as a Personal Lines Account Manager at VIAA's sister company POWERS Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in St. Louis. Hentschke earned both her Masters of Arts degree in Russian Studies and her Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Mudd will be responsible for identifying insurance agents and agencies that will strategically benefit from VIAA's membership. He previously served as Sales Development Coordinator at the company for the past three years. Mudd has nearly 20 years of experience in the insurance and finance industries. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

"Both Sam and Clinton have worked at our companies for the past few years, and they truly deserve these well-earned promotions," said VIAA President JD Powers. "We look forward to watching them embrace their new roles while bringing new opportunities to our growing organization."

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $250 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $8 billion national alliance. VIAA is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414.

