COVID-19 Essentials Tracker App Let's You Know Where to Get Essential Items During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Increased anxiety due to the COVID-19 pandemic introduced panic buying around the world. As a result, a lot of people are experiencing long queues and low inventory when they are in need of essential items. COVID-19 Essentials Tracker (essentialstracker.com) is a free app that aims to help mitigate the frustration that comes with the time people spend shopping for essential goods.

San Francisco, CA, April 10, 2020 --(



Powered by local community input, the information on this app is provided by its users - not the individual stores. Items that have been hard to locate, such as: toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectant wipes, baby food, and even eggs can be found. Shoppers report which items are available at their local supermarket or wholesaler, as well as the time they waited to enter the store.



The number of results displayed are then representative of the aggregate number of times an item has been reported in the last 48 hours, not the amount of stock for that particular item.



The app’s geolocative nature, coupled with a full screen map, provides a native experience that is easily consumed. Use essentialstracker.com to stay inside your home as much as possible, and avoid the gatherings of people the next time you are in need of essential goods.



Android and iOS mobile apps will be released soon. San Francisco, CA, April 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Increased anxiety due to the COVID-19 pandemic introduced panic buying around the world. As a result, a lot of people are experiencing long queues and low inventory when they are in need of essential items. COVID-19 Essentials Tracker (essentialstracker.com) is a free app that aims to help mitigate the frustration that comes with the time people spend shopping for essential goods.Powered by local community input, the information on this app is provided by its users - not the individual stores. Items that have been hard to locate, such as: toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectant wipes, baby food, and even eggs can be found. Shoppers report which items are available at their local supermarket or wholesaler, as well as the time they waited to enter the store.The number of results displayed are then representative of the aggregate number of times an item has been reported in the last 48 hours, not the amount of stock for that particular item.The app’s geolocative nature, coupled with a full screen map, provides a native experience that is easily consumed. Use essentialstracker.com to stay inside your home as much as possible, and avoid the gatherings of people the next time you are in need of essential goods.Android and iOS mobile apps will be released soon.