John Canning & Co. is Now Offering a Disinfection, Decontamination, & Preventative Cleaning Service

Helping eradicate viruses & bacteria found on surfaces and in the air including COVID-19.

For over 40 years, John Canning & Co. has been providing a variety of services throughout the nation for churches, courthouses, capitols, libraries, museums, universities, theatres and other building structures. This new Disinfecting Service can help provide clean and sanitized spaces to help prevent the spread of viruses as well as bring a peace of mind to those visiting and working in these spaces. By reducing the risk of germs and infectious diseases, the John Canning & Co. can help restore health and stability in communities across the country.



The products used are on the EPA recommended list for the eradication of viruses and bacteria that might be found on surfaces and in the air including the COVID-19/Corona virus. The process involves spraying a sanitizing agent to disinfect any contaminated surfaces areas.



Cheshire, CT, April 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- John Canning & Co., one of the nation's leading experts in historic restoration, conservation and preservation, has expanded their services to include Disinfection, Decontamination & Preventative Cleaning. In response to the difficult times that the COVID-19 virus has brought upon the country, John Canning & Co. found a way to help and do their part. As a result, their services have now expanded to include Disinfectant Cleaning & Decontamination.

For over 40 years, John Canning & Co. has been providing a variety of services throughout the nation for churches, courthouses, capitols, libraries, museums, universities, theatres and other building structures. This new Disinfecting Service can help provide clean and sanitized spaces to help prevent the spread of viruses as well as bring a peace of mind to those visiting and working in these spaces. By reducing the risk of germs and infectious diseases, the John Canning & Co. can help restore health and stability in communities across the country.

The products used are on the EPA recommended list for the eradication of viruses and bacteria that might be found on surfaces and in the air including the COVID-19/Corona virus. The process involves spraying a sanitizing agent to disinfect any contaminated surfaces areas.

Located in Cheshire, CT, John Canning & Co. is one of the nation's leading experts in historic restoration, conservation and preservation. John Canning & Co. offers services in a variety of areas including: conservation, planning and design, historic paint analysis, plaster condition surveys, restoration, decorative finishes and painting, budgeting and consulting. With over 40 years of experience, John Canning & Co. has received numerous awards and recognition. They have been entrusted to restore state capitols, courthouses, churches, libraries, museums, theatres, educational establishments and other historic buildings.

Contact Information
John Canning & Co.
Yvette Dudac
203-272-9868
www.johncanningco.com

Yvette Dudac

203-272-9868



www.johncanningco.com



