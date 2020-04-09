Hope Cafe Receives 2020 Best of Chicago Award

Press Releases Chicago Hope Cafe Press Release

Chicago Award Program Honors the Achievement

URL: http://www.bestofannouncement.com Chicago, IL, April 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Hope Cafe has been selected for the 2020 Best of Chicago Award in the Cafes category by the Chicago Award Program.Each year, the Chicago Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Chicago area a great place to live, work and play.Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2020 Chicago Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Chicago Award Program and data provided by third parties.About Chicago Award ProgramThe Chicago Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Chicago area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.The Chicago Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.Source: Chicago Award ProgramContact:Chicago Award ProgramEmail: PublicRelations@bestofannouncement.comURL: http://www.bestofannouncement.com Contact Information Chicago Hope Cafe

Catherine Martin

(773) 822-1344





