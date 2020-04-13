Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases PANONY Press Release

PANONY & PA News Cofounders Make Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 2020

CEO Alyssa Tsai and Editor-in-Chief Tongtong Bee named as honorees of Media, Marketing & Advertising category.

Shanghai, China, April 13, 2020 --(



The roster, which was its fifth annual edition, was announced on April 2. The business magazine describes the honorees in the “Media, Marketing & Advertising” category as entrepreneurs and changemakers who are “defining and driving the ever-shifting world of news and content.”



PANONY is one of Asia’s earliest blockchain consulting services. It was founded in April 2018, just about 2 years ago in Hong Kong with a vision to bridge the knowledge and resources gap experienced by entrepreneurs and innovators in the blockchain and fintech industry.



“We believe by reducing information asymmetry, we can help accelerate the adoption of new technologies,” said Founder and CEO Alyssa Tsai.



PANews, the independent media arm of PANONY, is led by Cofounder and Editor-in-Chief Tongtong Bee who is a former leading news organization journalist with rich experience covering business and finance.



In merely two years, the Company has grown its business to a considerable size covering major cities in Asia. PANONY has to date consulted over a hundred clients worldwide, spanning the entire spectrum of the blockchain industry from solution providers, exchanges to public chains, protocols and dApps, including both startups and Fortune 500 companies, while PANews has produced over 2,000 original analytic content with actionable insights. A flagship video interview program PANews jointly produced with PPLive Finance features now has over an average of 2 million digital views per edition.



The recognition adds to the growing list of accolades that PANONY has received, which also includes the Data Journalism Award by Tencent and the Top Strategy Consulting Companies by Clutch.



“We are humbled and delighted to be a part of the Forbes Under 30 community. With this recognition, we are looking forward to assisting and growing with more global business leaders,” Tsai commented.



According to Forbes, the honorees were selected from over 3,500 nominations, researched by Forbes journalists from across the region and vetted and selected by a panel of accomplished and acclaimed judges in each category. The criteria for honorees making the list include their demonstration of leadership, how they embody the entrepreneurial spirit and their potential of success in their industry.



To read the full Forbes 30 under 30 Asia Class of 2020, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/30-under-30/2020/asia



About PANONY

Based out of Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong, PANONY is one of Asia’s earliest blockchain consulting firms working to provide localized knowledge and expedient access to global market resources. It also runs award-winning blockchain media outlet PANews which produces original content with actionable insights for industry professionals.



For more information about PANONY, please visit: http://www.panony.com/



For more information about PANews, please visit: http://www.panewslab.com/



About Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia

Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list features 300 young entrepreneurs, leaders and changemakers across 10 categories, all under the age of 30, who are challenging conventional wisdom and rewriting the rules for the next generation. The 2020 list features a diverse set of 30 Under 30 honorees, with 22 countries and territories represented across the Asia-Pacific region.



PANONY Media Contact:

Jenny Liu

8615921401005



www.panony.com/



