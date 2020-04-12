Polymer Technologies Inc. Manufactures Face Shield for Local Hospital

At the request of a local hospital, Polymer Technologies has created a face shield that can be worn over a mask to protect healthcare workers during COVID-19. The face shield is composed of .007 to .01” of PET (Polyester Film), an elastic band, and a foam cushion for the forehead.

Newark, DE, April 12, 2020 --(



At the request of a local hospital, Polymer Technologies has created a face shield that can be worn over a mask. The face shield is composed of .007 to .01” of PET (Polyester Film), an elastic band, and a foam cushion for the forehead.



When asked to provide a medical face shield solution, Polymer quickly created a prototype and began manufacturing the final product within a week.



“We are honored to help keep healthcare workers safe so that they can continue to provide life-saving care,” says Jeremy Dayton, Executive VP. “As this situation evolves, we can adapt to develop and manufacture new solutions that are needed to get us through COVID-19.”



Classified as an essential critical infrastructure company, Polymer Technologies has a business continuity plan for remaining operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s noise, vibration, and temperature control materials are used in medical equipment including ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and CPAPs.



“If you are currently ramping up production in response to the pandemic, we’re here to provide supply chain support,” says Jeremy. “Polymer is fully equipped to meet any surges in demand you experience.”



To learn more about the medical face shield, visit https://www.polytechinc.com/products/face-shields or call 1-800-850-9001. Newark, DE, April 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Polymer Technologies Inc., a leading manufacturer of material solutions for energy management, is switching focus to address the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.At the request of a local hospital, Polymer Technologies has created a face shield that can be worn over a mask. The face shield is composed of .007 to .01” of PET (Polyester Film), an elastic band, and a foam cushion for the forehead.When asked to provide a medical face shield solution, Polymer quickly created a prototype and began manufacturing the final product within a week.“We are honored to help keep healthcare workers safe so that they can continue to provide life-saving care,” says Jeremy Dayton, Executive VP. “As this situation evolves, we can adapt to develop and manufacture new solutions that are needed to get us through COVID-19.”Classified as an essential critical infrastructure company, Polymer Technologies has a business continuity plan for remaining operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s noise, vibration, and temperature control materials are used in medical equipment including ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and CPAPs.“If you are currently ramping up production in response to the pandemic, we’re here to provide supply chain support,” says Jeremy. “Polymer is fully equipped to meet any surges in demand you experience.”To learn more about the medical face shield, visit https://www.polytechinc.com/products/face-shields or call 1-800-850-9001.