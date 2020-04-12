Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers Donate Masks to Emergency Responders

Press Releases Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre... Press Release

The Churches of Scientology Disaster Response is always active in times of disaster. This has not changed with the unseen enemy of COVID-19, or coronavirus.

Nashville, TN, April 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With the Nashville community under a "Safer at Home" Order since late March, and the Mayor urging residents to wear masks in public settings such as visits to the doctor or grocery store, people are in need of masks. A local Volunteer Minister has stepped up in a big way to get masks to the people while also making donations of masks to emergency responders and nursing staff.

This Volunteer Minister turned her home "into a tiny cloth mask factory," and announced this to her Instagram following on April 2nd. She has received hundreds of orders for masks since that first announcement. But she's most proud of how she's been able to get masks to those who most need it on the front lines – first responders.

Posting a picture of two first responders wearing the masks on her Instagram on April 3rd, she wrote, "Seeing these donated masks out in the field makes my heart sooo incredibly happy. Thank you to these amazing workers at the Salvation Army for the amazing and brave work they do."

The Volunteer Ministers (VM) program was launched more than thirty years ago, in response to an appeal by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

Noting a tremendous downturn in the level of ethics and morality in society, and a consequent increase in drugs and crime, Mr. Hubbard wrote, "If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a volunteer minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance."

For more information about the Church of Scientology Disaster Response or Volunteer Ministers, visit volunteerministers.org.

