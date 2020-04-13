Press Releases Centered Mind Therapy Press Release

Receive press releases from Centered Mind Therapy: By Email RSS Feeds: Centered Mind Therapy Adds Gina Easton as Therapist to Clinical Team

San Diego, CA, April 13, 2020 --(



Ms. Easton completed her undergraduate studies at the University of California Santa Cruz, and obtained a Masters of Social Work from Boston College where she had the privilege of working as a HRSA Behavioral Health Fellow at the first co-located medical center, school, and mental health program in the country.



Commenting on her new role Ms. Easton notes: "Through my EMDR certification process, I have received advanced training in using EMDR with Somatic Experiencing, which improves the quality of any therapeutic intervention by preparing the nervous system through each stage of a therapy session to provide containment of emotions, body sensations, and thoughts. I also use ego-state therapy and Internal Family Systems to work with parts of self that may be acting unconsciously as defense mechanisms and interfering with the therapeutic process."



Centered Mind Therapy believes that Ms. Easton's specialized skill-set sets her apart from other therapists, and that she brings a more informed approach to therapy work with clients.



If you or someone you know are stuck in negative thoughts, intense emotions, or behavioral patterns that don't serve their best interest, you can connect with Ms. Easton through Centered Mind Therapy's website.



Centered Mind Therapy is a therapy practice that focuses on helping their clients discover healing and build a balanced life through therapy. San Diego, CA, April 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Centered Mind Therapy has added Gina Easton as a therapist to their clinical team. Centered Mind Therapy is a therapy practice that operates in New York, California, and Texas, and specialize in anxiety, depression, eating disorders, body image, life coaching, life transitions, postpartum depression, relationships, self esteem, trauma, and PTSD.Ms. Easton completed her undergraduate studies at the University of California Santa Cruz, and obtained a Masters of Social Work from Boston College where she had the privilege of working as a HRSA Behavioral Health Fellow at the first co-located medical center, school, and mental health program in the country.Commenting on her new role Ms. Easton notes: "Through my EMDR certification process, I have received advanced training in using EMDR with Somatic Experiencing, which improves the quality of any therapeutic intervention by preparing the nervous system through each stage of a therapy session to provide containment of emotions, body sensations, and thoughts. I also use ego-state therapy and Internal Family Systems to work with parts of self that may be acting unconsciously as defense mechanisms and interfering with the therapeutic process."Centered Mind Therapy believes that Ms. Easton's specialized skill-set sets her apart from other therapists, and that she brings a more informed approach to therapy work with clients.If you or someone you know are stuck in negative thoughts, intense emotions, or behavioral patterns that don't serve their best interest, you can connect with Ms. Easton through Centered Mind Therapy's website.Centered Mind Therapy is a therapy practice that focuses on helping their clients discover healing and build a balanced life through therapy. Contact Information Centered Mind Therapy

Brian Cline

858-215-3885



centeredmindtherapy.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Centered Mind Therapy