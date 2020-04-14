Amir Tahmassebi, Partner with Konicek & Dillon, P.C., to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Ethics Guide for Lawyers: Significant Trends and Best Practices Live Webcast



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/ethics-guide-for-lawyers/



About The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series



New York, NY, April 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Amir Tahmassebi, Partner with Konicek & Dillon, P.C., will speak at The Knowledge Group's webcast entitled: "Ethics Guide for Lawyers: Significant Trends and Best Practices." This event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm (ET).For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/ethics-guide-for-lawyers/About Amir R. TahmassebiAmir R. Tahmassebi is a partner at Konicek & Dillon, P.C. and concentrates his practice in the areas of professional negligence, legal ethics, commercial litigation, casualty and sports law. He has successfully defended and prosecuted numerous lawyers, accountants, architects and engineers throughout the nation and has tried dozens of cases to verdict. Mr. Tahmassebi has successfully handled legal malpractice cases on a wide range of issues and recently obtained a defense verdict in a legal malpractice case seeking over ten million in damages. Amir has represented attorneys, accountants and other professionals in civil and administrative hearings before the Attorney Disciplinary Commission and Department of Professional Regulation. He has handled and tried cases throughout the nation in both federal and state courts in Illinois, Indiana, Florida, New York, Wisconsin and California. Mr. Tahmassebi also represents a number of well-known professional athletes, including NFL and PGA professionals, in various matters such as litigation and contract negotiations.Mr. Tahmassebi is currently a co-chair of the Chicago Bar Associations Committee for Professional Responsibility as well as a member of the Chicago Bar Association's Judicial Evaluation Committee. He regularly speaks on legal ethics and how to avoid legal malpractice. Mr. Tahmassebi has been honored in the 2012-2019 Super Lawyers Publication in the area of legal malpractice.About Konicek & Dillon, P.C.At Konicek & Dillon, P.C., our attorneys have extensive legal and life experience to help you through the challenging issues you are facing. Catastrophic injuries from personal injury, truck accidents, legal malpractice, and business disputes can all create anxiety and stress about the future. Our lawyers will help give you peace of mind and get you back on track. Knowing that your matter is in great hands allows you to focus on getting the best possible resolution of your legal matter.AbstractThe Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility of the American Bar Association (ABA) recently released a new guideline addressing the ethical obligations of lawyers who are switching firms to ensure that legal services are duly provided to clients especially during the transition period. This helps the firm and the leaving lawyer to meet halfway while protecting the clients' interests. The move further emphasizes the need to uphold integrity and accountability among legal professionals.In this Live Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of the ethical obligations required of a lawyer. Speakers will analyze the recently released guidelines along with other significant developments to stay compliant in this dynamic legal climate.Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:- Ethics Guide for Lawyers – Trends and Developments- Overview of Formal Opinion 489- Issues and Challenges- Best Practices- Outlook

