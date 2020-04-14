J. Scott Rhodes, Chair, Legal Ethics / General Counsel with Jennings, Strouss & Salmon, P.L.C., to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Ethics Guide for Lawyers Webinar



J. Scott Rhodes, Chair, Legal Ethics / General Counsel with Jennings, Strouss & Salmon, P.L.C., to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Ethics Guide for Lawyers: Significant Trends and Best Practices Live Webcast

New York, NY, April 14, 2020 --(



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/ethics-guide-for-lawyers/



About J. Scott Rhodes



Mr. Rhodes regularly serves as an expert witness and advises attorneys and law firms in matters relating to State Bar complaints, legal malpractice, fee disputes, disciplinary matters, bar admission, and other licensing, ethics, and professional responsibility matters. In addition, Mr. Rhodes currently serves as the firm’s General Counsel and previously held the position of Managing Attorney.



Mr. Rhodes was named Phoenix “Lawyer of the Year” for Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants in 2019, Phoenix “Lawyer of the Year” for Ethics and Professional Responsibility Law in 2013, 2018, and 2020 and Phoenix “Lawyer of the Year” for Administrative Law in 2011 by The Best Lawyers in America®. The State Bar of Arizona selected Mr. Rhodes for the 2010 Member of the Year Award. Mr. Rhodes is AV® Preeminent™ Peer Review Rated by Martindale Hubbell and has been listed in The Best Lawyers in America in the categories of Administrative/Regulatory Law, Arbitration, Ethics, and Professional Responsibility Law, Legal Malpractice Law-Defendants, Litigation-Municipal, Mediation, and Municipal Law from 2009 through 2018. Under Mr. Rhodes’ leadership, Jennings Strouss ranked #1 in the United States in Ethics and Professional Responsibility Law by The Best Lawyers in America® 2010, and #1 in Arizona in 2011.



About Jennings, Strouss & Salmon, P.L.C.



Jennings Strouss is dedicated to providing clients with strategic legal guidance to help them seize every opportunity. Since 1942, the firm has been well-known for its rich heritage, commitment to community, and long-lasting relationships. We have a deep understanding of business and law. When you work with us, you’ll have a team of legal experts who are dedicated to your vision of success.



Through our offices in Peoria, Phoenix, and Tucson, Arizona, and Washington, D.C., we leverage resources both regionally and nationally to serve our expanding client base. Jennings Strouss is deeply rooted in each of our locations’ legal and business communities, and especially instrumental in helping shape the dynamic growth of Arizona and many of its institutions. The firm promotes a pragmatic, results-oriented approach, coupled with a healthy, well-managed, and friendly atmosphere of collaboration. As a full-service law firm, we are ideally equipped to provide legal assistance to entities of all sizes.



Abstract



The Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility of the American Bar Association (ABA) recently released a new guideline addressing the ethical obligations of lawyers who are switching firms to ensure that legal services are duly provided to clients especially during the transition period. This helps the firm and the leaving lawyer to meet halfway while protecting the clients’ interests. The move further emphasizes the need to uphold integrity and accountability among legal professionals.



In this Live Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of the ethical obligations required of a lawyer. Speakers will analyze the recently released guidelines along with other significant developments to stay compliant in this dynamic legal climate.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



- Ethics Guide for Lawyers – Trends and Developments

- Overview of Formal Opinion 489

- Issues and Challenges

- Best Practices

- Outlook



About The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series



