Press Releases South Bay Food Initiative Press Release

Receive press releases from South Bay Food Initiative: By Email RSS Feeds: Mira Costa Senior, Ryan Rossow Receives Equitable Excellence Award

Manhattan Beach, CA, April 15, 2020 --(



Ryan Rossow, a senior at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, California is one of the recipients of the award. Rossow is the Founder and President of the South Bay Food Initiative, a community organization that is dedicated to the eradication of food insecurity and waste in Los Angeles. The South Bay Food Initiative provides education, manpower, food, and monetary donations to area organizations such as The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Project Chicken Soup, Food 4 Kids Program, Food Cycle LA, Shared Bread, Westside Food Bank. To date, the South Bay Food has reached tens of thousands of people with their educational outreach, donated over 2 tons of food, hundreds of volunteer hours, and thousands of dollars to local charities.



As part of the award, a grant will be given Ryan’s current school, Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach. Mira Costa High School Principal, Dr. Ben Dale will be receiving the award.



“I am extremely grateful for this award,” said Rossow. “I want to thank the Equitable Excellence Foundation for this amazing honor personally, and on behalf of Mira Costa High School.” For more information about the scholarship, please visit the Equitable Foundation's website. Manhattan Beach, CA, April 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Equitable, a leading financial protection company, has announced the winners of the Equitable Excellence Scholarship. The winners are a group of ambitious and talented students who have demonstrated exemplary leadership skills and a commitment to making a positive contribution to the world.Ryan Rossow, a senior at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, California is one of the recipients of the award. Rossow is the Founder and President of the South Bay Food Initiative, a community organization that is dedicated to the eradication of food insecurity and waste in Los Angeles. The South Bay Food Initiative provides education, manpower, food, and monetary donations to area organizations such as The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Project Chicken Soup, Food 4 Kids Program, Food Cycle LA, Shared Bread, Westside Food Bank. To date, the South Bay Food has reached tens of thousands of people with their educational outreach, donated over 2 tons of food, hundreds of volunteer hours, and thousands of dollars to local charities.As part of the award, a grant will be given Ryan’s current school, Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach. Mira Costa High School Principal, Dr. Ben Dale will be receiving the award.“I am extremely grateful for this award,” said Rossow. “I want to thank the Equitable Excellence Foundation for this amazing honor personally, and on behalf of Mira Costa High School.” For more information about the scholarship, please visit the Equitable Foundation's website. Contact Information South Bay Food Initiative

Ryan Rossow

310-614-1742



www.southbayfoodintiative.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from South Bay Food Initiative