Press Releases Eventbutler Press Release

Receive press releases from Eventbutler: By Email RSS Feeds: Eventbutler.dk - An Easy Way to Find the Perfect Location for Your Event

Aarhus, Denmark, April 16, 2020 --(



In order for everything to go successfully and on schedule, it is preferred to start planning in advance. There are many things to consider and especially where the party shall be held is one of the very important things to consider in the planning process.



Most people recognises that only few number of people actually have much experience in party coordination. And, even fewer can designate the various places that have the opportunity to have a good party possibly with a sea view, beautiful scenery nearby, space for a live band, free parking, possibilities for a terrace and so on....



Therefore, it can be time-consuming for one to find matching locations, contact the many places and ask if they have available space to celebrate one's occasion.



To get rid of the hassle, EventButler has created a portal where both private and businesses can ask for 3 offers from matching locations that can take care of their event and match their exact needs.



EventButler are specialists in events, know the market and know exactly which places match your wishes. The inquirer receives offers from matching restaurants, hotels, inns, castles, manors or event agencies so the inquirer easily and quickly can get an overview of the possibilities in the market and decide which of the offers that suits best.



Note: Right now EventButler is running a competition with MySelfie, where every 10th customer who books an event through them has the chance to win a MySelfie for their event. Aarhus, Denmark, April 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- All events are different and most have different wants and needs for how their party shall play out. The most important thing for a party is that it creates joy and lifelong memories for the guests.In order for everything to go successfully and on schedule, it is preferred to start planning in advance. There are many things to consider and especially where the party shall be held is one of the very important things to consider in the planning process.Most people recognises that only few number of people actually have much experience in party coordination. And, even fewer can designate the various places that have the opportunity to have a good party possibly with a sea view, beautiful scenery nearby, space for a live band, free parking, possibilities for a terrace and so on....Therefore, it can be time-consuming for one to find matching locations, contact the many places and ask if they have available space to celebrate one's occasion.To get rid of the hassle, EventButler has created a portal where both private and businesses can ask for 3 offers from matching locations that can take care of their event and match their exact needs.EventButler are specialists in events, know the market and know exactly which places match your wishes. The inquirer receives offers from matching restaurants, hotels, inns, castles, manors or event agencies so the inquirer easily and quickly can get an overview of the possibilities in the market and decide which of the offers that suits best.Note: Right now EventButler is running a competition with MySelfie, where every 10th customer who books an event through them has the chance to win a MySelfie for their event. Contact Information Eventbutler

Kenneth Wernst Christensen

+4526657878



https://eventbutler.dk



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Eventbutler