Jennifer A. Riley, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Live Webcast

Class actions alleging labor law violations continue to hound employers throughout the country. As the volume of these cases increases, new court rulings also continue to emerge and reshape the litigation landscape.



Aside from these cases, emerging legal changes in relation to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are also expected to significantly impact employers as well as the ongoing class action trends.



In this Live Webcast, labor and employment law experts Elizabeth Newlon (NERA Economic Consulting) and Jennifer A. Riley (Seyfarth Shaw LLP) will provide an in-depth analysis of the recent trends in employment class actions along with the best compliance practices and effective litigation strategies considering the current risk issues.



-- Litigation Trends from 2019 – 2020

-- Key Supreme Court Decisions

-- Hot Issues to Watch in 2020

- Certification of “Me Too” Cases

- Lack of Injury and Ascertainability as Defenses to Certification, and

- Personal Jurisdiction Over Claims of Unnamed Class Members

-- Settlement Trends

-- Guidance for Performing a Reduction in Force - How to Avoid Disparate Treatment and Disparate Impact Claims

-- Keeping Accurate Records of Employee Work Time During COVID-19 - Why is It Important?

-- Independent Contractor Laws and Joint Employer Liabilities – Important Considerations for Firms Shifting to Flexible Workforce in Response to Disruptions Due to COVID-19



About Jennifer A. Riley



Jennifer A. Riley is a partner in the Chicago office of Seyfarth Shaw LLP, a leading national employment and labor law defense firm. Ms. Riley practices in the complex employment litigation area, with a primary emphasis on defending employers from class, collective, and representative lawsuits brought in federal and state courts throughout the U.S. She regularly represents employers facing employment discrimination class actions, wage & hour class and collective actions, EEOC pattern or practice lawsuits, and systemic investigations involving hundreds to thousands to tens of thousands of employees. Ms. Riley also counsels employers regarding a range of issues, including hiring practices, investigations, and wage & hour compliance. Ms. Riley obtained her B.A. from Vanderbilt University and obtained her J.D. from the University of California at Berkeley (Boalt Hall).



About Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Seyfarth Shaw has more than 850 attorneys in 15 offices providing a broad range of legal services in the areas of labor and employment, employee benefits, litigation, corporate and real estate. Seyfarth’s clients include over 300 of the Fortune 500 companies and reflect virtually every industry and segment of the economy. A recognized leader in delivering value and innovation for legal services, Seyfarth has earned numerous accolades from a variety of highly respected industry associations, consulting firms and media.



About The Knowledge Group

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, and various professionals & industries.



