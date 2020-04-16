KDG Named a 2020 Forbes Small Giants Finalist

Press Releases The Kyle David Group, LLC Press Release

For the second year in a row, Allentown business processes company KDG has been named a Forbes Small Giants finalist.

The Small Giants Community was established to celebrate purpose-driven businesses and their leaders. While these companies may be “small,” they build large and lasting relationships with their employees, stakeholders, and wider communities.



To earn the nomination, KDG submitted an extensive application outlining its company culture, social responsibility, industry innovations, and employee satisfaction. The company’s open-book financial policy, its unique customer feedback process, and its “cheerworthy” company culture helped the organization stand out amongst competitors. This dedication to employees and customers alike has allowed the company to nearly double its workforce over the last two years and remain profitable.



“For nearly two decades, KDG has been a company that remains dedicated to doing right by our employees, our clients, and our community,” says Kyle David, president and CEO of KDG. “We are grateful that Forbes seeks to recognize these organizations that are making an impact.”



Finalists will be recognized on Forbes.com throughout April until winners are officially announced on April 27.



To learn more about KDG, its community impact, and the services it offers, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/. To learn more about the Small Giants Community, visit https://smallgiants.org/.



