Edge LED Lighting Offering Free Lighting to Businesses

Indianapolis, IN, April 18, 2020 --(



Many small businesses are not able to invest the money to upgrade their lighting during this tough time with majority of non-essential business closed. With assistance from IPL’s rebate and contribution from manufacturers, this program is made possible covering a select but widely used types of lights in small business locations. Most bulbs, downlights, and retrofit kits for ceiling troffers are included in the offer. Business owners will not have to pay any out of pocket cost for the products that are covered in this program.



“This is our way to try to help our local businesses, who has always supported us throughout the years,” said Sam Alexander, Sales Director at Edge LED Lighting.



Small business owners and operators can sign up for the lights on the company’s website at www.317led.com or call Edge LED Lighting at (317) 548-5355. This offer is only available for a limited time so interested business owners and operators are urged to sign up as soon as possible.



