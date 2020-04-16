Sean Miller Joins Telgian as Regional Practice Leader

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Telgian Press Release

Sean Miller has joined Telgian Engineering & Consulting (TEC) as Regional Practice Leader for its Los Angeles office. Miller will be responsible for the overall leadership, management and growth of the Southwest region.

Irvine, CA, April 16, 2020



Miller brings more than 9 years of industry experience to TEC, with extensive knowledge of project management functions including fire, life safety and hazardous materials consultation and review, code alternatives consultation, timed egress analysis, and smoke control system design. His experience includes high profile projects across the nation and around the globe.



“Sean is an exceptional addition to the TEC team and brings a tremendous breadth of experience managing fire protection engineering projects; this is essential as he will oversee a rapidly growing number of TEC’s fire protection engineering projects on the West Coast,” says Leonard Ramo, Telgian Engineering & Consulting President.



Previously, Miller was a Senior Associate at tk1sc Collaborative, as well as a Consultant with Jensen Hughes. There, he was responsible for domestic and international fire/life safety code consulting and fire protection system bid documents, specifications, submittal review, layout/system design, and hydraulic system calculations. In addition, Miller conducted property conditions assessments, smoke control system design/submittal review, and fire and life safety systems commissioning.



Miller is a Certified Fire Protection Specialist and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Fire Science from Lake Superior State University, as well as a Master of Science Degree in Fire Protection Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Professional affiliations include Society of Fire Protection Engineers (SFPE), Society of Fire Protection Engineers (SFPE) SoCal Chapter and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).



About Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC



Telgian Engineering & Consulting is a full-service global engineering and risk mitigation consultancy specializing in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. We provide professional services related to the protection of people, property, information, and organizational mission against preventable losses.



Telgian is a provider of strategic/enterprise risk management, fire protection engineering, security, environmental health and safety, emergency management, operations continuity consulting, and construction administration services.



Our professionals are dedicated to delivering value through effective protection solutions that meet today’s risk challenges. In addition to a uniquely global perspective, we also provide in-depth knowledge of local, state, and federal compliance matters.



Susan McNeill

480-621-5031



telgian.com



