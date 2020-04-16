Marty Haines Earns Commitment to Excellence (C2EX) Recognition

Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Venice, FL, April 16, 2020 --(



Available only to Realtors, the C2EX endorsement acknowledges the recipient’s demonstrated knowledge and competency in 10 core areas of real estate practice: client service, professional reputation, real estate law, Realtor Code of Ethics, equal service to all, advocacy of real property ownership, trust and integrity, use of technology, data privacy and areas of practice.



The C2EX endorsement is an affirmation to consumers that the recipient stands for ethics and professionalism. While advances in technology make the real estate business more seamless, with new technology can come vulnerabilities. A C2EX endorsement offers consumers the ease of mind that they have a skilled adviser helping them through what may be the largest purchase or sale in their lives.



Haines serves Sarasota County with an emphasis on the South County area from Osprey and Venice to Englewood. She has more than 30 years of experience in real estate sales and property management, and holds the Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Certified New Home Specialist (CNHS), Residential Construction Certified (RCC) and Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) designations.



The RE/MAX Alliance Group Venice office is located at 1314 East Venice Avenue, Suite B, Venice, Florida 34285. Haines can be reached at (941) 308-4627 or mhaines@remax.net.



