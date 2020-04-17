Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Adds Five Certified System Integrators (CSIs) to Global Network

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MiR Press Release

Experienced MiR Integrators in North and South America Help Ensure Proper Installation of Large & Complex Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Systems

Holbrook, NY, April 17, 2020 --



“In today’s uncertain business environment, companies – whether deemed essential or not – need to improve efficiencies and get their products to customers as quickly as possible,” said Ed Mullen, VP of sales, Americas, Mobile Industrial Robots. “They need strong technology partners who can ensure fast and effective integration to help them optimize the efficiency and productivity of their internal logistics. These five CSIs know our AMRs, they know the applications in which they can be used most effectively, and they know how to implement even complex systems with multiple AMRS while providing the highest degree of customer service.”



MiR’s global network of CSIs ensure proper installation and service of MIR’s fleet of user-friendly, powerful and robust AMRs for heavy and light internal transport. The MiR100, MiR200, MiR250, MiR500 and MiR1000 are designed to optimize logistics throughout the entire production chain, from the warehouse to the delivery of goods. MiR AMRs are already installed in more than 60 countries at companies such as Toyota, Ford Motors, Raytheon, ABB and CABKA North America.



CSIs Drive Adoption of Customizable Automation Technology

In addition to helping MiR grow its AMR installations across the United States and Latin America, these partnerships better enable the CSIs to offer customized solutions for their end users’ specific applications.



According to Darryl King, vice president of sales at JMP, "Our goal is to help drive the adoption of automation technology by providing the expertise to deliver solutions and support our customers during their journeys. For 30 years, JMP has been providing exceptional customer experiences while delivering the very best automated solutions to our customers. The addition of Mobile Industrial Robots further supports JMP’s position as the trusted adviser to Fortune 1000 manufacturers."



Andy Battler, director of operations of the AGV/AMR group at JMP, added, “The adoption of autonomous mobile robot technology is growing at a breakneck pace. As manufacturers look to solve new challenges, we at JMP are looking to support both our customers, and our OEM partners, by providing the very best integrated AMR solutions. We are excited to add MiR to our portfolio of automation technologies.”



According to Dave Tavel, executive vice president of AHS, this new relationship provides AHS with “the opportunity to solve non-value-added movements within a distribution center or a warehouse. There are a number of options available to the market, but MiR provides the ultimate capability to customize top modules, secondary equipment or software. We are excited and have seen significant interest in the technology over our last two years working with MiR. Our alignment will provide further access to systems integration solutions for our current and future customers.”



About Mobile Industrial Robots:

Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) develops and markets the industry’s most advanced line of collaborative and safe autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that quickly, easily and cost-effectively manage internal logistics, freeing employees for higher-value activities. Hundreds of mid-sized through large multinational manufacturers and logistics centers, along with several hospitals around the world, have already installed MiR’s innovative robots. MiR has quickly established a global distribution network in more than 50 countries, with regional offices in New York, San Diego, Singapore, Frankfurt, Barcelona and Shanghai. MiR has grown quickly since its founding in 2013, with sales rising by 500% from 2015 to 2016, and 300% from 2016 to 2017 and 160% from 2017 to 2018. Founded and run by experienced Danish robotics industry professionals, MiR is headquartered in Odense, Denmark, and in 2018, was acquired by Teradyne, the leading supplier of automated test equipment. 