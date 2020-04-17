PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Hyperion Materials & Technologies

Hyperion Materials & Technologies Boosts Global Production Capacity & Capability


Columbus, OH, April 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Hyperion Materials & Technologies has made substantial capital investments during the past year to expand the capacity and capability of its global manufacturing operations.

"Our manufacturing expertise is critical to our mission of positioning customers to win," said Ron Voigt, CEO. "These improvements, which are part of our long-term growth strategy, ensure we can continue to offer unrivaled support and capture additional business opportunities."

Hyperion’s largest upgrade was to its carbide powder production facility in Grenoble, France. The nearly $6 million project involved the installation of an additional spray dryer tower and milling machines, as well as improvements to the building and infrastructure.

Hyperion invested an additional $12 million into its 10 other facilities that manufacture cemented carbide, diamond and cubic boron nitride (CBN) products. Significant projects during the past year included:

· Martorelles, Spain: Purchased additional equipment and expanded office space to support Hyperion’s Can Tooling and Metal Forming businesses, as well as the cemented carbide research and development team

· Epinouze, France: Upgraded equipment and purchased additional measurement and inspection systems to support the Rotary Cutters, Wear Parts and Insert Blanks businesses

· Mexico City: Purchased additional machinery, including robots and inspection systems, to support the Rotary Tool Blanks business

· Stockholm, Sweden: Upgraded equipment for Hot Rolls production

· Taoyuan City, Taiwan: Bought additional machines and upgraded equipment to support the Sawing and Wear Parts businesses

"Combined with the work we are doing to continuously improve our processes, these capital investments ensure our manufacturing operations remain a key advantage," said Jason Bertinetti, Vice President, Global Operations. "We are happy to be able to offer our customers increased output, expanded capabilities, greater efficiency and reduced lead times."

Hyperion formed in July 2018 after New York-based private equity firm KKR acquired the advanced materials business from the high-tech, Sweden-based global engineering group Sandvik.
Contact Information
Hyperion Materials & Technologies
David Means
614-974-6359
Contact
www.hyperionmt.com/

