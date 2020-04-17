Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Engel & Voelkers Press Release

Receive press releases from Engel & Voelkers: By Email RSS Feeds: Engel & Völkers Named #1 Top Workplaces 2020 in Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL, April 17, 2020 --(



Engel & Völkers’ employees were surveyed about several topics, including practices and policies that make these companies the top places to work. Kristin Hallamek, Broker Associate and Leader of The Hallamek Team and recognized as Engel & Völkers Belleair’s Top Agent & Team 2019 comments, “Working at Engel & Völkers now for over ten years I couldn’t imagine working at another brokerage! The international and local resources that they offer to my clients are unmatched. Their resources have consistently been increasing and available making it easy for me to supply the most superior quality of service to my buyers and sellers. I highly recommend Engel & Völkers to anyone wanting true results when buying or selling their home.”



In the Tampa Bay region, more than 180 leading companies were surveyed. To be considered for participation, companies or government entities had to employ at least 50 workers in Florida.



The Top Workplaces 2020 in Tampa Bay program was created by the Tampa Bay Times and Energage. This is the program’s 11th year.



The companies were ranked based on leadership, compensation and training, workplace flexibility, and diversity. The rankings were published today on TampaBay.com and will be featured in the April 5 edition of the Tampa Bay Times and on April 9 in tbt*.



"We enjoy providing this platform every year for employees to share what makes their workplace special," said Times' Business Editor Bill Varian. "We hope this year's stories provide some inspiration for when things return to normal."



For a complete list of the 2020 Top Workplaces in Tampa Bay, go to tampabay.com/top-workplaces-2020/.



About the Tampa Bay Times

The Tampa Bay Times is widely considered one of the Top Ten newspapers in America and has won 12 Pulitzer Prizes. It is Florida’s largest newspaper and publishes tampabay.com - Tampa Bay’s largest local news Web site. Additionally, the company publishes the free weekly tbt*, an edition of the Tampa Bay Times, and Bay magazine



About Energage

Energage is one of the largest workplace survey providers in the United States. Each year it surveys thousands of companies and partners with leading media organizations to produce definitive Top Workplaces lists. Using proprietary, cutting-edge online applications, Energage is bringing employee engagement to the web.



About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate advisors in nearly 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting: www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. Tampa, FL, April 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Engel & Völkers was recently named the #1 Top Workplace 2020 by the Tampa Bay Times, Small Workplace category with less than 150 employees. They ranked in 2019 as well. Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, Owner of Engel & Völkers Belleair, states, "It is such an honor to be named again this year! Our real estate advisors and staff are so committed to our brand, that we strive every day to honor that commitment by supporting them with the tools and resources they need to do a great job."Engel & Völkers’ employees were surveyed about several topics, including practices and policies that make these companies the top places to work. Kristin Hallamek, Broker Associate and Leader of The Hallamek Team and recognized as Engel & Völkers Belleair’s Top Agent & Team 2019 comments, “Working at Engel & Völkers now for over ten years I couldn’t imagine working at another brokerage! The international and local resources that they offer to my clients are unmatched. Their resources have consistently been increasing and available making it easy for me to supply the most superior quality of service to my buyers and sellers. I highly recommend Engel & Völkers to anyone wanting true results when buying or selling their home.”In the Tampa Bay region, more than 180 leading companies were surveyed. To be considered for participation, companies or government entities had to employ at least 50 workers in Florida.The Top Workplaces 2020 in Tampa Bay program was created by the Tampa Bay Times and Energage. This is the program’s 11th year.The companies were ranked based on leadership, compensation and training, workplace flexibility, and diversity. The rankings were published today on TampaBay.com and will be featured in the April 5 edition of the Tampa Bay Times and on April 9 in tbt*."We enjoy providing this platform every year for employees to share what makes their workplace special," said Times' Business Editor Bill Varian. "We hope this year's stories provide some inspiration for when things return to normal."For a complete list of the 2020 Top Workplaces in Tampa Bay, go to tampabay.com/top-workplaces-2020/.About the Tampa Bay TimesThe Tampa Bay Times is widely considered one of the Top Ten newspapers in America and has won 12 Pulitzer Prizes. It is Florida’s largest newspaper and publishes tampabay.com - Tampa Bay’s largest local news Web site. Additionally, the company publishes the free weekly tbt*, an edition of the Tampa Bay Times, and Bay magazineAbout EnergageEnergage is one of the largest workplace survey providers in the United States. Each year it surveys thousands of companies and partners with leading media organizations to produce definitive Top Workplaces lists. Using proprietary, cutting-edge online applications, Energage is bringing employee engagement to the web.About Engel & VölkersEngel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate advisors in nearly 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting: www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. Contact Information Engel & Völkers

Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



belleair.evrealestate.com

kelly.kepler@evrealestate.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Engel & Voelkers Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend