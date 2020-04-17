NicoG Joins iPOP! LA as Newly Appointed Singing Director

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

iPOP! LA has Appointed NicoG as Singing Director. The industry veteran will oversee singing for all upcoming iPOP attendees.

Los Angeles, CA, April 17, 2020 --(



NicoG joins the iPOP family as the newly appointed singing director. The news was announced earlier this month, as iPOP! LA continues to provide industry focused expertise.



As Singing Director, Nico will provide instruction and insight to upcoming attendees by overseeing the bootcamp and competition portion of the bi-annual event.



When asked what he hopes performers will gain from the opportunity to train under his direction, Nico had this to say, “I hope that Performers will gain new found skills, information and learn the true art of singing on a professional stage.”



NicoG began his career at the young age of 8 years old, performing as the lead singer one of South Africa’s leading youth Pop bands. Now an internationally recognized vocal and performing artist, NicoG has helped to bolster the careers of numerous rising stars.



Nico believes that every performer should have the chance to succeed at the highest level. In fact, that is his motto: “My only dream for each Performer is to stand on my shoulders and Fly!.” He sees this motto through by utilizing techniques focused on delivering the best possible vocal performance.



In regards to what advice he was given in his career that he shares with performers pursuing this path, Nico shared this advice, “Never give up! Always do what your heart desires. Every journey starts with a Dream and only you can make that dream happen.”



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



