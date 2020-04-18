Roshni Wijayasinha CM, MBA Accepted Into Forbes Communications Council

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Prosh Marketing Press Release

For more information about Roshni Wijayasinha, email roshni@proshmarketing.com or visit linkedin.com/in/roshnimichelle/. Toronto, Canada, April 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Roshni Wijayasinha, Marketing Consultant, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for Startups and Founder of Prosh Marketing, has been accepted into Forbes Communications Council, an invitation-only community for executives in communications, marketing, and public relations.Roshni was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours.“We are honoured to welcome Roshni into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Communications Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”As an accepted member of the Council, Roshni has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Roshni will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.Finally, Roshni will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.“It is an honour to be joining the Forbes Communications Council,” said Wijayasinha. “As someone who has helped companies develop innovative and results-driven marketing strategies for over 15 years, I feel privileged by this opportunity to share my experience and perspectives with the business community. Having launched over 50 products and brands in many global markets, I look forward to using this platform to offer thought leadership that can help fellow entrepreneurs and marketers drive their businesses forward.”About Forbes CouncilsForbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.For more information about Forbes Communications Council, visit forbescommcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.About Prosh MarketingProsh Marketing helps CEOs, Startup Founders and Marketers maximize their potential with proven marketing leadership that has helped companies attain nine figure exits and launch over 50 products and brands in worldwide markets. Leveraging over 15 years of experience and a wide network of specialists, we design cost effective programs that are built to deliver a ROI, and use a sustainable approach with flexible team integration, hands-on training and knowledge transfer. To learn more about Prosh Marketing, visit www.proshmarketing.com.For more information about Roshni Wijayasinha, email roshni@proshmarketing.com or visit linkedin.com/in/roshnimichelle/. Contact Information Prosh Marketing

