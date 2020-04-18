Michelle Guinn Featured in Exciting New Publication "Lemonade Legend Magazine"

Press Releases Ever Inspire, LLC Press Release

In today’s world, so many things are fighting for our attention and time, that it has become even more difficult for people to stay committed and focused and it’s even more essential that we develop better daily habits. These habits are what will keep us on task to focus and stay committed to our productivity, our dreams and goals, and ultimately our success.



Michelle Guinn, Success Habits Specialist, International Best Selling Author and Success Coach is a featured author this month in the brand new magazine publication "Lemonade Legend." In this publication, Guinn shares her story in how she changed her life for the better by getting out of her comfort zone and taking a leap to create a future for herself and her family. Lemonade Legend not only features Guinn's inspiring story and many others who have turned lemons into lemonade. View the issue here: https://issuu.com/michelle-lemonadelegend/docs/magazine_michelle_gIn today's world, so many things are fighting for our attention and time, that it has become even more difficult for people to stay committed and focused and it's even more essential that we develop better daily habits. These habits are what will keep us on task to focus and stay committed to our productivity, our dreams and goals, and ultimately our success.Michelle Guinn is a Daily Habits specialist, Speaker, Author and Coach who has found her passion helping others become even more successful through helping you elevate your mindset and develop better daily habits to reach your highest success. Connect with Michelle for your free gift "7 Time Management Habits to Maximize Your Productivity" by texting HABITS to 26786.

Michelle Guinn

443-722-2462



https://themichelleguinn.com/



